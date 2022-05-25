Monsoons advancing

It also forecast rains over coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of Telangana on Wednesday. (Representational Image/ DC)

Vishakhapatanam: Conditions are favourable for further advancing of Southwest Monsoon over some parts of Southwest Arabian Sea, Southeast Arabian Sea, the Maldives and Comorin area, the South and East Central Bay of Bengal and some parts of Northeast Bay of Bengal “during the next 48 hours,” the IMD said on Monday.

It also forecast rains over coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of Telangana on Wednesday.

Gusty winds with speed reaching 50 to 60kmph are also likely for two days. There was a marginal decrease in day temperatures. Gannavaram, Machilipatnam and Amaravati registered maximum temperatures of 43 degree C.