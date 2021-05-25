TTD to study Anandaiah’s potion, submit report to Ayush

Sri Venkateswara Ayurvedic College would collect the data pertaining to 500 persons who took the concoction, secured by the district administration of Nellore to carry out the study. (Photo: DC)

NELLORE: The Union Ayush ministry has directed the Sri Venkateswara Ayurvedic College run by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board in Tirupati to study the concoction of Bonigi Anandaiah for Covid cure and prevention and send a report to them.

The college would collect the data pertaining to 500 persons who took the concoction, secured by the district administration of Nellore to carry out the study, said Y.V. Subba Reddy, chairman of TTD.

Referring to the reports over a team from the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) coming to Nellore to study the concoction of Anandaiah, Subba Reddy said the council had transferred the subject to the Ayush ministry for further action since the concoction was not an allopathic medicine.

Speaking to the media in Vijayawada on Monday, the TTD chief said SV Ayurvedic College had received directions from Ayush department on Monday morning and a team of professors led by the principal of the college would carry out the study.

Subba Reddy maintained that it would take one week to complete the study and they would submit the report to the Ayush ministry. He informed that the distribution of the medicine will be taken up under the supervision of the TTD if the ministry of Ayush permitted.

Indirectly pointing to the criticism of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu over halting the distribution of Anandaiah concoction, the TTD chairman took a dig at the former for politicising every issue. “Who will take responsibility in case something happens to people if the medicine distributed without proper study on its side effects and efficacy,” Subba Reddy questioned.