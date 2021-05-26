Nation Current Affairs 25 May 2021 Telangana ropes in p ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana ropes in private hospitals for vax above 18

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 26, 2021, 12:06 am IST
Updated May 26, 2021, 12:06 am IST
For the age group of 18 to 44 years, we are expecting more registrations and will plan accordingly, says Continental Hospitals CEO
The workplace vaccination centre will require availability of doctors, nurses and also an emergency ambulance to deal with adverse effects. — PTI
 The workplace vaccination centre will require availability of doctors, nurses and also an emergency ambulance to deal with adverse effects. — PTI

HYDERABAD: Taking a cue from the Centre’s move to start vaccination of those above 18 years in private hospitals and vaccination centres, the Telangana government has also decided to engage private medical facilities in inoculating those in the age group. It has issued an order on Tuesday to this effect, asking private hospitals to prepare plans for vaccinating people above 18 years. 

There are also orders given to private hospitals to facilitate vaccination of people at their workplaces. The workplace vaccination centre will require availability of doctors, nurses and also an emergency ambulance to deal with adverse effects. 

 

Accordingly, private hospitals in the state said they were ready to vaccinate people above 18 years of age once the government supplied sufficient vaccines. The vaccine supply must be continuous and there must not be any gaps to allow them to run the programme seamlessly. 

Dr K. Hari Prasad, president, Apollo Group Hospitals, said, "Apollo Hospitals will start vaccination from tomorrow as per the guidelines of the government of Telangana. We will now start with Covaxin and Covishield as per government regulations. We will start Sputnik V once it is available in early June." 

 

At Continental Hospitals, 600 doses per day are available, stated chief executive officer Dr Riyaz Khan. "For the age group of 18 to 44 years, we are expecting more registrations and will plan accordingly. Continental Hospitals is also signing up with corporate offices and we are already in conversation with them as we plan to vaccinate 75,000 people in the next three months," Dr Khan said.

Other hospitals in the city want to wait and decide as per the allotment. A senior manager at a multi-speciality hospital said, "Offices have approached us but we first want to check how many doses the government will provide. There is a master plan ready for execution but it will be done effectively only when there is clarity from the government on the availability of vaccines for the private sector."  

 

Hospitals have already started placing their demand to the government for vaccines. 

Dr D.V.S. Soma Raju, executive director at SLG Hospitals, said, "We are expecting doses from June 15 and we have created a separate area in the hospital for vaccination. There are not only corporates but also different communities who have approached the hospital for the vaccination process. We are looking at offices, industrial units, community centres and have a well-equipped dedicated team of experts to carry it out. We are geared up for large scale vaccination." 

 

Hospitals are also having a team of dedicated managers who are approaching their regular patients and their families. This is being done to give them confidence and also deal with any misconception, misnomers and clear doubts about vaccines.

...
Tags: telangana private hospitals to vaccinate people above 18 years, vaccination at workplaces, central government supply of vaccines, continental hospitals, slg hospitals
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

YSRC government is ensuring compensation to farmers who lost their crops due to natural calamities in the same season, says the CM. — DC Image/C.Narayana Rao

Andhra Pradesh govt pays Rs 1,829 cr toward crop insurance

Black fungus cases have risen to 252 in the state. Around 3,000 Amphotericin B vials are supplied to the hospitals. In view of the cyclonic storm, the government procures additional quantities of liquid oxygen. — AP

Andhra Pradesh: Second dose of Covid jab today, tomorrow

Rajannna Sircilla additional collector R.Anjaiah. — DC Image

Additional collector succumbs to coronavirus in Rajanna Sircilla district

The Director of Medical Education in its latest order has asked all principals and directors of teaching hospitals to ensure prompt monitoring of patient care services for COVID and non-COVID patients in view of the protest. — Representational image/PTI

Telangana: Junior doctors to boycott duties in protest from today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Major fire at HPCL plant in Visakhapatnam, no casualties reported

Videos showed huge smoke rise from the plant. (Screengrab)

Kerala HC stays Lakshadweep admin order to APP to complete legal work in govt depts

The high court granted the stay on a PIL by Mohammed Saleem. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi goes missing: Antiguan police

Choksi was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda on January 15, 2018. (Photo: ANI)

With 4,454 new fatalities, India's COVID-19 death toll crosses 3-lakh mark

Family members perform the last rites of a COVID-19 victim at Nigambodh Ghat cremation ground in New Delhi, May 22, 2021. (PTI/Manvender Vashist)

Telangana to resume second dose vaccination from today

A health worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine at Government Unaini Hospital in Charminar, Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham