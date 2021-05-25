Nation Current Affairs 25 May 2021 Tech glitches halt p ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tech glitches halt property registrations in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 25, 2021, 9:42 pm IST
Updated May 25, 2021, 11:56 pm IST
Work hit at nearly 294 sub-registrar offices across state
The sub-registrar offices are working from 8 am to 11.30 am. (Representational Image/PTI)
Vijayawada: Registration of properties has been hit for the last few days following technical glitches in the central server. This has had an adverse fallout on the daily revenue collections across the state.

Nearly 294 sub-registrar offices dealing with the registration of properties and various documents have not been functioning properly since May 21, causing a lot of inconvenience to the people. The official reason is that they are facing technical snags in the central server and admit that it is resulting in no scanning of documents and their upload to the web portal.

 

As the state government has imposed partial lockdown from May 5 onwards to fight Covid-19 spread and relaxed curfew from 6 am to 12 noon, the sub-registrar offices are working from 8 am to 11.30 am. Given limited business hours, a large number of people are rushing to the offices to register their properties and documents. However, they are unable to get their properties registered.

Department sources said that as they were taking up data migration from the old systems to the efficient new systems and as more people started accessing encumbrance certificates and other data put on the public domain, it might have affected the functioning of the central server.

 

Meanwhile, the registration authorities said the technical issue was getting rectified and sounded confident that they could resume normal work shortly.

The revenue earned by the department up to April 30 this fiscal was `60,672 lakh. In May so far, around `16,470 lakh was collected. Total amount collected so far was `77,142 lakh and the number of documents registered was 1,91,696.

Tags: real estate, real estate act
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


