Senior IPS officer’s son ties knot breaking lockdown rules

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 25, 2021, 10:16 pm IST
Updated May 25, 2021, 11:57 pm IST
Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesman Amjed Ullah Khan first raised the issues on social media
 Kamathipura inspector, however, said that they had found the wedding took place according to norms with limited strength. (Screengrab/Twitter/@@amjedmbt)

Hyderabad: A senior IPS officer and former home secretary allegedly violated the lockdown norms and conducted his son's marriage under Kamathipura police station limits of Hyderabad Commissionerate.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesman Amjed Ullah Khan first raised the issues on social media and tagged the Telangana Director General of police and Hyderabad City police commissioner.

 

Speaking to this newspaper, Khan said, "The marriage was performed in a perfume maker’s house at Kamathipura. The wedding ceremony which started around 8 pm went on to 5 am flouting the lockdown norms."

"Very surprising was that many VIPs including senior IPS officers attended the wedding and enjoyed orchestra, fire crackers and band and many attendees were found without masks. It is evident that more than the permitted number of guests (40) attended the wedding," alleged Amjed Ullah Khan.

He added, "On one hand, the police are beating up food delivery persons for violating norms. On the other, senior police officials are themselves violating the norms. Law is equal to everyone and every person who attended the marriage violating the Covid norms should be booked by the police."

 

When contacted, Kamathipura inspector G. Rambabu said, "We are conducting an enquiry and after thorough investigation, action will be taken according to the law." He added that so far they had found that the wedding took place according to norms with limited strength.

Asked whether they had prior information regarding the wedding, the inspector said, "It is not mandatory to inform police if they conduct the marriage according to the norms."

Tags: hyderabad lockdown, telangana lockdown
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


