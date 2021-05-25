Second dose of vaccination resumes in Telangana; UPHCs witness large crowds

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government resumed the second dose of vaccination against Covid-19 on Tuesday following instructions from Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, much to the relief of over three lakh people who are eligible to receive the shot.

Urban primary health centres witnessed huge crowds, as people thronged in large numbers to avail the jab.

The vaccination drive was stopped by the state government on May 16 as there was no adequate supply of vaccines. Since then, people who are due to get the second shot were running around for vaccine, afraid that the scheduled time gap between doses may lapse.

Those who completed four weeks after taking the first dose of Covaxin and those who completed 12 weeks after taking the Covishield are eligible to take the second shot. These persons have to produce the proof of the first shot or the vaccination certificate to get the second dose.

Health officers said no one completed 12 weeks after taking Covishield first dose as of now, so those who were due for Covaxin had been receiving the dose. This drive is for those who are above 45 years of age.

The urban primary health centre at Musheerabad had around 50 people taking Covaxin shots. The centre has received 100 doses of vaccine.

King Koti District Hospital had a very few people eligible, whereas Fever Hospital at Nallakunta did not open for the vaccination at all, forcing many senior citizens to return disappointed. The UPHC at Tilaknagar had the sufficient doses for all those who came for the Jab. There was a minor tussle at Government Hospital at Vanasthalipuram as people standing in the queue alleged that the medical staff was administering vaccines to those they knew.

P. Bhargav, deputy manager at the State Bank of India said, “I took the second dose of Covaxin, exactly after completion of four weeks. I was worried when they stopped the vaccinations in the state. Now I’m so relieved.”

Another beneficiary, Satyanand, who had come with wife, said, “Our time gap of taking the Covaxin second dose lapsed because of the unavailability of vaccine. Today is the 59th day since we were administered the first shot. This is such a failure in the planning. Like us many are there, who missed the due date.”