Andhra Pradesh: Second dose of Covid jab today, tomorrow

Published May 26, 2021, 12:06 am IST
Govt targets 90,000 people for Covaxin administration
Black fungus cases have risen to 252 in the state. Around 3,000 Amphotericin B vials are supplied to the hospitals. In view of the cyclonic storm, the government procures additional quantities of liquid oxygen. — AP
Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has targeted to inoculate 90,000 persons by administering the second dose of Covaxin for two days from May 26 to 27 in the state.

Principal secretary (health) Anil Kumar Singhal told media persons here on Tuesday that directions were issued to District Collectors to administer the second dose of Covaxin on Wednesday and Thursday and added that they received 1.17 lakh doses of Covaxin from the Centre and 78,000 doses more are due to arrive.

 

He said that 4.35 lakh doses of Covishield were received from the Centre while the state government purchased 12.74 lakh doses and added that those aged above 45 years and were having touch with the general public in the course of work, to be given the first dose of the jab.

Referring to the administration of first dose of the jab since Monday in the state, the health official said that it was going on well. The first dose of Covishield jab would be given up to June 15 and once the state gets additional stocks from the Centre, they would take a decision on the second dose administration of Covishield.

 

Speaking of the black fungus cases in the state, the health official said that so far 252 cases were reported and out of them, no case of death was reported. The government supplied 3,000 Amphotericin B vials to the hospitals across the state.

On the Krishnapatnam concoction for treating Covid-19 patients, the official said they were waiting for analysis reports from various labs, and that the state government would take a final decision in three to four days.

On the measures to protect the patients in view of the cyclonic storm Yaas, Singhal said that they had drawn 767 metric tonnes of medical oxygen in the last 24 hours from the Centre as against the daily allocation of 590 metric tonnes to meet any crisis and added that at present, 650 metric tonnes were being used daily in the state. He said that they were adequate number of beds for Coronavirus patients. There were also sufficient stocks of remdesivir injections in the state, he added.

 

...
