Nation Current Affairs 25 May 2021 One dead, 7 missing ...
Nation, Current Affairs

One dead, 7 missing as country boats capsize in river in Andhra Pradesh

PTI
Published May 25, 2021, 10:20 am IST
Updated May 25, 2021, 11:03 am IST
The victims were migrant workers who were returning to their village from Hyderabad
A search operation has been launched to trace the victims. (Photo: Representational/PTI)
Visakhapatnam: A child died and seven others belonging to Odisha went missing in the Sileru river here when two country boats they were travelling in capsized early on Tuesday.

However, three people swam to safety, police sources said here.

 

The victims, tribals, were migrant workers who were returning to their village Konduguda in Odisha from Hyderabad.

In all, some 35 people started off in five country boats in the Sileru river.

Some of them safely reached their destination.

They chose the river route in view of the ongoing Covid curfew in the state.

A search operation has been launched to trace the victims.

Tags: andhra boat capsize, boat capsize
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


