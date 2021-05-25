Major fire at HPCL plant in Visakhapatnam, no casualties reported

Visakhapatnam: A major fire broke out at the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited plant in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, but was doused later, the company said in a statement.

"A fire incident occurred in one of the crude processing units of HPCL’s Visakh Refinery at 3pm on 25th May 2021. Safety measures & firefighting was activated immediately. The fire has been extingushed. There is no casualty & no risk to Public. Other Refinery operations are normal," the statement added.

According to the videos doing rounds on social media, thick smoke can be seen rising from the plant with a massive fire. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately, while more fire tenders were being rushed.

Visakhapatnam DCP Aishwarya Rastogi said, "As per information, a blast reported at the Unit-3 plant in HPCL. Five fire tenders are present at the spot. More fire tenders are being rushed. The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained."