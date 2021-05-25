Nation Current Affairs 25 May 2021 Major fire at HPCL p ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Major fire at HPCL plant in Visakhapatnam, no casualties reported

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC WEB DESK
Published May 25, 2021, 4:47 pm IST
Updated May 25, 2021, 5:08 pm IST
Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately
Videos showed huge smoke rise from the plant. (Screengrab)
 Videos showed huge smoke rise from the plant. (Screengrab)

Visakhapatnam: A major fire broke out at the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited plant in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, but was doused later, the company said in a statement.

"A fire incident occurred in one of the crude processing units of HPCL’s Visakh Refinery at 3pm on 25th May 2021. Safety measures & firefighting was activated immediately. The fire has been extingushed. There is no casualty & no risk to Public. Other Refinery operations are normal," the statement added.

 

According to the videos doing rounds on social media, thick smoke can be seen rising from the plant with a massive fire. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately, while more fire tenders were being rushed.

 

Visakhapatnam DCP Aishwarya Rastogi said, "As per information, a blast reported at the Unit-3 plant in HPCL. Five fire tenders are present at the spot. More fire tenders are being rushed. The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained."

...
Tags: hindustan petroleum (hpcl), hpcl plant fire, hpcl plant visakhapatnam, visakhapatnam hpcl plant fire
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

The high court granted the stay on a PIL by Mohammed Saleem. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Kerala HC stays Lakshadweep admin order to APP to complete legal work in govt depts

Besides them, 10 other categories were also included in the prioritised group and an order was issued for the same, she said. (Twitter)

Kerala includes foreign job, study aspirants in priority list of COVID vaccination

Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district. (Photo: PTI)

Cyclone Yaas: NDRF earmarks highest-ever number of teams for Odisha, West Bengal

A medical worker inoculates a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to frontline workers, during the second wave of coronavirus in Bengaluru, May 23, 2021. (PTI /Shailendra Bhojak)

Karnataka receives 3 lakh Covishield vaccines from Centre



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Daily COVID-19 cases in India fall below 2-lakh mark after over one month

A health worker collects a sample f)r Covid-19 test during lockdown, in New Delhi, Monday, May 24, 2021. (PTI)

West Bengal, Odisha border to bear brunt

Storm like weather conditions near Howrah Bridge due to formation of Cyclone Yaas in the Bay of Bengal, in Howrah, Monday, May 24, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Cyclone Yaas: NDRF earmarks highest-ever number of teams for Odisha, West Bengal

Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala HC stays Lakshadweep admin order to APP to complete legal work in govt depts

The high court granted the stay on a PIL by Mohammed Saleem. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi goes missing: Antiguan police

Choksi was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda on January 15, 2018. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham