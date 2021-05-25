Nation Current Affairs 25 May 2021 Lockdown in Telangan ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Lockdown in Telangana likely to be extended till June 7

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 25, 2021, 2:27 am IST
Updated May 25, 2021, 8:44 am IST
The government imposed night curfew from April 20 from 8 pm to 7 am after Corona second wave leading to a surge in positive cases
A road leading to landmark Charminar monument is closed during a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Hyderabad. (AP file photo/Mahesh Kumar A)
 A road leading to landmark Charminar monument is closed during a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Hyderabad. (AP file photo/Mahesh Kumar A)

HYDERABAD: The state government is planning to extend lockdown by one more week until June 7. The lockdown with four-hour relaxation every day was imposed in the state on May 12 to contain the spread of coronavirus and subsequently extended until May 30.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would review the extension of lockdown on May 28.

 

Official sources said the health department has submitted a report to the Chief Minister seeking extension of lockdown by one more week.

Following this, the state government too is in favour of extending lockdown by a week as it feels that lockdown imposed since May 12 contributed to decreasing corona positive cases.

The government imposed night curfew from April 20 from 8pm to 7 am after the Corona second wave leading to drastic increase in corona positive cases across the state. It was followed by imposition of lockdown from May 12 with four-hour relaxation from 6am to 10 am.

 

The health department’s report says that the night curfew and lockdown have improved the situation a lot in Telangana and to ensure that this benefit is not lost, it would be better to extend lockdown by one more week and take a decision on extension later depending on the prevailing situation then.

The department said the number of positive cases in the state had come down significantly and the state would come out of the second wave in the next 15 days if the lockdown was extended further.

...
Tags: covid positive cases drop, covid second wave, telangana covid lockdown, telangana government extend lockdown, telangana lockdown extend till june 7
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


