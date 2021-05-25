Nation Current Affairs 25 May 2021 Telangana: Junior do ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana: Junior doctors to boycott duties in protest from today

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 25, 2021, 11:45 pm IST
Updated May 25, 2021, 11:45 pm IST
If their demands are not considered, the doctors are likely to boycott non-COVID emergencies and COVID ICUs from May 28
The Director of Medical Education in its latest order has asked all principals and directors of teaching hospitals to ensure prompt monitoring of patient care services for COVID and non-COVID patients in view of the protest. — Representational image/PTI
 The Director of Medical Education in its latest order has asked all principals and directors of teaching hospitals to ensure prompt monitoring of patient care services for COVID and non-COVID patients in view of the protest. — Representational image/PTI

Hyderabad: The Telangana Junior Doctors' Association (T-JUDA) will sit on a protest, and boycott services from today due to non-fulfillment of their demands raised earlier this month.

The junior doctors at all medical colleges and teaching hospitals will boycott services including all non-COVID electives except emergencies and all COVID related electives except ICUs and Critical care units from today. They further added that if their demands are not considered, they will further boycott non-COVID emergencies and COVID ICUs from May 28.

 

"The state government in its latest order related to stipend hike did not take into account all of our demands. The stipend hike has been put into effect from January 2021, while our arrears are due since January 2020. Other three demands are not even answered. We have given the government enough time to address our demands and they failed. We will start a silent protest by wearing black bandages starting May 26, where all PGs, senior residents, interns and superspeciality residents will also join us", said Dr. V Naveen, T-JUDA President.

 

Meanwhile, the Director of Medical Education in its latest order has asked all principals and directors of teaching hospitals to ensure prompt monitoring of patient care services for COVID and non-COVID patients in view of the protest, and to prepare a new duty roster and send a copy to the DME office. They further informed that no leaves will be sanctioned to the faculty and they will have to monitor the attendance of junior doctors closely and send the attendance particulars to the DME office everyday before 12 noon. 

...
Tags: telangana junior doctors association, t-juda boycott emergencies from may 28, hike in stipend junior doctors telangana, director of medical education telangana, telangana juda strike from today
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

YSRC government is ensuring compensation to farmers who lost their crops due to natural calamities in the same season, says the CM. — DC Image/C.Narayana Rao

Andhra Pradesh govt pays Rs 1,829 cr toward crop insurance

Black fungus cases have risen to 252 in the state. Around 3,000 Amphotericin B vials are supplied to the hospitals. In view of the cyclonic storm, the government procures additional quantities of liquid oxygen. — AP

Andhra Pradesh: Second dose of Covid jab today, tomorrow

The workplace vaccination centre will require availability of doctors, nurses and also an emergency ambulance to deal with adverse effects. — PTI

Telangana ropes in private hospitals for vax above 18

Rajannna Sircilla additional collector R.Anjaiah. — DC Image

Additional collector succumbs to coronavirus in Rajanna Sircilla district



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Major fire at HPCL plant in Visakhapatnam, no casualties reported

Videos showed huge smoke rise from the plant. (Screengrab)

Kerala HC stays Lakshadweep admin order to APP to complete legal work in govt depts

The high court granted the stay on a PIL by Mohammed Saleem. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi goes missing: Antiguan police

Choksi was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda on January 15, 2018. (Photo: ANI)

With 4,454 new fatalities, India's COVID-19 death toll crosses 3-lakh mark

Family members perform the last rites of a COVID-19 victim at Nigambodh Ghat cremation ground in New Delhi, May 22, 2021. (PTI/Manvender Vashist)

Telangana to resume second dose vaccination from today

A health worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine at Government Unaini Hospital in Charminar, Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham