Telangana: Junior doctors to boycott duties in protest from today

The Director of Medical Education in its latest order has asked all principals and directors of teaching hospitals to ensure prompt monitoring of patient care services for COVID and non-COVID patients in view of the protest. — Representational image/PTI

Hyderabad: The Telangana Junior Doctors' Association (T-JUDA) will sit on a protest, and boycott services from today due to non-fulfillment of their demands raised earlier this month.

The junior doctors at all medical colleges and teaching hospitals will boycott services including all non-COVID electives except emergencies and all COVID related electives except ICUs and Critical care units from today. They further added that if their demands are not considered, they will further boycott non-COVID emergencies and COVID ICUs from May 28.

"The state government in its latest order related to stipend hike did not take into account all of our demands. The stipend hike has been put into effect from January 2021, while our arrears are due since January 2020. Other three demands are not even answered. We have given the government enough time to address our demands and they failed. We will start a silent protest by wearing black bandages starting May 26, where all PGs, senior residents, interns and superspeciality residents will also join us", said Dr. V Naveen, T-JUDA President.

Meanwhile, the Director of Medical Education in its latest order has asked all principals and directors of teaching hospitals to ensure prompt monitoring of patient care services for COVID and non-COVID patients in view of the protest, and to prepare a new duty roster and send a copy to the DME office. They further informed that no leaves will be sanctioned to the faculty and they will have to monitor the attendance of junior doctors closely and send the attendance particulars to the DME office everyday before 12 noon.