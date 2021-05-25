Nation Current Affairs 25 May 2021 As Yaas on doorsteps ...
Nation, Current Affairs

As Yaas on doorsteps, Jagan directs officials to take care of Covid patients

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 25, 2021, 12:45 am IST
Updated May 25, 2021, 12:45 am IST
CM directed officials to ensure an uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen to the Covid-infected patients undergoing treatment
Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy attended a virtual review meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take stock of the states’ preparedness in facing the cyclonic storm. (Photo:DC/Narayana Rao)
Vijayawada: Though the impact of the cyclonic storm Yaas would be relatively less on Andhra Pradesh, the state government has geared up its machinery to face any eventuality. Special care is being taken to ensure the medical care to Covid19-infected patients is not affected.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy attended a virtual review meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take stock of the states’ preparedness in facing the cyclonic storm. The CM promised the Centre that all requisite steps would be taken to ensure safety and security.

 

Later, the CM reviewed the matters with officials and directed them to ensure an uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen to the Covid-infected patients undergoing treatment. He asked them to avoid any power cut to the oxygen generation plants, oxygen refilling plants and to the centres dealing with oxygen cylinders.

The CM stressed the need to arrange diesel generators at the hospitals as a power back-up in case of any disruption in power supply. He asked officials to depute power staff to attend to exigencies of power outage.

The CM directed the officials to keep adequate stocks of medical oxygen ready especially in vulnerable areas and take all steps to avoid any short supply.

 

He laid stress on making alternative arrangements in case of any disruption in transport of medical oxygen especially from Angul in Odisha due to the storm.

The CM also directed the officials to shift the C-infected patients from parts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts in case of a need and underscored the need to evacuate the people living in low-lying areas to safety. “Start relief camps by providing them with essential supplies and other amenities,” he said.

Meanwhile, the authorities in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts have been put on high alert.

 

Home minister M Sucharitha, chief secretary Adityanath Das, DGP Goutam Sawang and several top officials were present at the CM’s meet.

...
Tags: yaas cyclone, cm jagan, andhra pradesh, covid cases in ap, oxygen supply in ap, ap cm, amit shah
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


