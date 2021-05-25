Nation Current Affairs 25 May 2021 Andhra Pradesh gets ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh gets set to face third wave; 1,000-bed hospital for kids on cards

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 25, 2021, 9:25 am IST
Updated May 25, 2021, 10:04 am IST
MP Margani Bharat Ram said children who contract the virus would be treated in ‘Oxygen on Wheels’ buses
KAKINADA:  Even as the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic is spreading across the state unabatedly, the Andhra Pradesh government is getting ready to face a probable third wave that could be even more vicious than the present. It is planning to set up a 1,000-bedded special Paediatric Covid Care Centre at the old CTRI building site in Rajamahendravaram. The AP Paper Mills will supply oxygen to the centre through a pipeline.

Rajamahendravaram MP M Bharat said as it was expected that the third wave may affect the children badly, as a precautionary step, the paediatric centre will be set up at the Old CTRI building and all infrastructure facilities would be made available in the centre.

 

He visited the site on Monday and said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was getting ready to face any challenge of third wave and was alerting and cautioning the officials and public representatives frequently to take precautionary steps for it. He said discussions were being held on whether the centre would be set up in German Sheds mode or on the lines of Anantapur. He said the children who contracted the virus would be treated in ‘Oxygen on Wheels’ buses. He exhorted parents to take care of their children and not to send them out and also create awareness among them on the virus.

 

Bharat said a ‘super sixty team’ had been formed to render services to Covid-19 victims and was carrying out various programmes on Covid awareness and care. He said ‘Oxygen on Wheels’ programme was being supervised by Nagam Bhaskara Rao and 15 members and were serving food to the poor under the sponsorship of ÌSKON. He said a special Covid control room would be set up in his office in Rajamahendravaram. Several children became orphans as they lost their parents due to the Covid-19 pandemic and such children were being given shelter, food and other facilities by his teams, he said.

 

Bharat also alleged that a private Hospital was collecting Rs 3 lakh fees from Covid-19 patients. He brought the issue to the notice of district sub-collector Anupama Anjali.

Tags: covid second wave, covid third wave, rajamahendravaram mp margani bharat ram, oxygen on wheels, jagan mohan reddy, paediactric centre at old ctri building rajamahendravaram, ap paper mill oxygen through pipeline, super sixty team to deal covid andhra pradesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


