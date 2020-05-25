62nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

138,536

7,111

Recovered

57,692

3,283

Deaths

4,024

156

Maharashtra50231146001635 Tamil Nadu162778324112 Gujarat140636412858 Delhi134186540261 Rajasthan70283848163 Madhya Pradesh66653408290 Uttar Pradesh62683538161 West Bengal36671339272 Andhra Pradesh2780184156 Bihar257470211 Karnataka208965442 Punjab2060189840 Telangana1854109253 Jammu and Kashmir162180921 Odisha13365507 Haryana118476516 Kerala8485206 Assam393584 Jharkhand3701484 Uttarakhand317583 Chandigarh2621794 Chhatisgarh252640 Himachal Pradesh203594 Tripura1941650 Goa66160 Puducherry41120 Manipur3220 Meghalaya14121 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Nation Current Affairs 25 May 2020 Another Maharashtra ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Another Maharashtra cabinet minister tests positive for coronavirus

PTI
Published May 25, 2020, 4:17 pm IST
Updated May 25, 2020, 4:17 pm IST
The minister has been travelling between Mumbai and his home district in Marathwada frequently
Another Maharashtra cabinet minister tests positive for coronavirus. (PTI Photo)
  Another Maharashtra cabinet minister tests positive for coronavirus. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: A senior Congress leader who is a minister in the Maharashtra cabinet has tested positive for novel coronavirus, sources and a Health official said on Sunday.

The minister has been travelling between Mumbai and his home district in Marathwada frequently, he said.

 

"He contracted the infection a few days back and is now undergoing treatment," the official said.

Earlier, NCP leader and Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad had tested positive for coronavirus. He recovered after remaining admitted in a hospital in Mumbai for more than two weeks.

...
Tags: ncp, maharashtra, coronavirus, covid-19, healthcare, minister, corona positive
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

This is perhaps how the coronavirus is slipping through the GHMC's containment zones in Secunderabad. (DC Photo: PS)

Result of relaxed lockdown in Hyderabad: 620 Covid-19 cases, 15 deaths in 14 days

Son, wife of JK Lt Governor's advisor test Covid19 positive. (PTI Photo)

Son, wife of JK Lt Governor's advisor test Covid19 positive

Forensic experts suspect foul play in Warangal well deaths. (Photo- Social Media)

Forensic experts suspect foul play in Warangal well deaths

Infection rate stabilizes at higher level in TN, death toll goes up to 111. (PTI Photo)

Infection rate stabilizes at higher level in Tamil Nadu, death toll goes up to 111



