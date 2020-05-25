62nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

138,536

7,111

Recovered

57,692

3,283

Deaths

4,024

156

Maharashtra50231146001635 Tamil Nadu162778324112 Gujarat140636412858 Delhi134186540261 Rajasthan70283848163 Madhya Pradesh66653408290 Uttar Pradesh62683538161 West Bengal36671339272 Andhra Pradesh2780184156 Bihar257470211 Karnataka208965442 Punjab2060189840 Telangana1854109253 Jammu and Kashmir162180921 Odisha13365507 Haryana118476516 Kerala8485206 Assam393584 Jharkhand3701484 Uttarakhand317583 Chandigarh2621794 Chhatisgarh252640 Himachal Pradesh203594 Tripura1941650 Goa66160 Puducherry41120 Manipur3220 Meghalaya14121 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Nation Current Affairs 25 May 2020 1,38,845 coronavirus ...
Nation, Current Affairs

1,38,845 coronavirus cases, 4021 deaths; highest-ever spike of 6,977 cases

PTI
Published May 25, 2020, 10:39 am IST
Updated May 25, 2020, 10:39 am IST
The number of active Covid-19 cases climbed to 77,103 while 57,720 people have recovered and one patient has migrated
Record 6,977 new COVID-19 cases in India in last 24 hours. (PTI Photo)
 Record 6,977 new COVID-19 cases in India in last 24 hours. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: India registered biggest single day spike of COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day on Monday with 6,977 new infections, reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 1,38,845, while the death toll rose to 4,021, according to the Union Health Ministry.

A total 154 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours till Monday 8 am.

 

The number of active COVID-19 cases climbed to 77,103 while 57,720 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

"Thus, around 41.57 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said. The total confirmed cases includes foreigners.

Of the 154 deaths reported since Sunday morning, 58 were from Maharashtra, 30 from Delhi, 29 from Gujarat, nine in Madhya Pradesh, eight from Tamil Nadu, six from Uttar Pradesh, four from Telangana, three each from Rajasthan and West Bengal, two from Bihar and one each from Punjab and Uttarakhand.

Of the total 4,021 fatalities, Maharashtra tops tally with 1,635 deaths followed by Gujarat at 858 deaths, Madhya Pradesh at 290, West Bengal at 272, Delhi at 261, Rajasthan at 163, Uttar Pradesh at 161,Tamil Nadu at 111 and Andhra Pradesh at 56.

The death toll reached 53 in Telangana, 42 in Karnataka and 40 in Punjab.

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 21 fatalities due to the disease, Haryana has 16 deaths while Bihar has registered 13 and Odisha has seven deaths.

Kerala, Jharkhand and Assam have reported four deaths each so far.

Chandigarh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh each have recorded three COVID-19 fatalities each while Meghalaya has reported one fatality so far, according to the ministry data.

According to the ministry's website, more than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to comorbidities.

...
Tags: coronavirus in india, india covid19, covid-19 cases, coronavirus cases, coronavirus death toll, coronavirus deaths, covid-19 infected, coronavirus numbers, india coronavirus
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

This is perhaps how the coronavirus is slipping through the GHMC's containment zones in Secunderabad. (DC Photo: PS)

Result of relaxed lockdown in Hyderabad: 620 Covid-19 cases, 15 deaths in 14 days

Another Maharashtra cabinet minister tests positive for coronavirus. (PTI Photo)

Another Maharashtra cabinet minister tests positive for coronavirus

Son, wife of JK Lt Governor's advisor test Covid19 positive. (PTI Photo)

Son, wife of JK Lt Governor's advisor test Covid19 positive

Forensic experts suspect foul play in Warangal well deaths. (Photo- Social Media)

Forensic experts suspect foul play in Warangal well deaths



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India among worst-hit nations: health minister says time to forget Tablighi incident

Union health minister Harshvardhan. (PTI)

More patients than beds in Mumbai as coronavirus cases surge

More patients than beds in Mumbai as India faces surge in virus cases. (PTI Photo)

Flights resume but be prepared for cancellations, rescheduling, delays

An Indigo aircraft takes off from the Anna International Airport in Chennai after the government eased the lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus. Domestic air travel resumed in India on May 25 after a two-month shutdown. (AFP)

Aarogya Setu not mandatory but show COVID-19 negative certificate instead

Representational image. (DC Photo)

Bombay HC seeks response from Air India, DGCA over COVID-19 measures

The Bombay High Court.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham