YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be Andhra Pradesh’s third youngest CM

Hyderabad: Mr Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, at the age of 46, will be the third youngest politician to become Chief Minister of Andhra Prad-esh after Mr Damodaram Sanjeevayya and Mr N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Mr Sanjeevayya became Chief Minister of undivided AP at the age of 38. Mr N. Chandrababu Naidu became the Chief Minister of the undivided state at the age of 45. The record of becoming the youngest Chief Minister is held by Prafulla Kumar Mohanta in who headed the Assam state government at the age of 33.

Actually MOH Farook became Chief Minster at the age of 29 years but that was of the union territory of Puducherry. Sharad Pawar became Maharashtra's CM at the age of 38 and Akhilesh Yadav was also 38 years when he took over the reins in Uttar Pradesh. Pema Khandu, the son of the late Dorji Khandu, was Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh at the age of 36.

At present the youngest Chief Minsters are Meghalaya's Kongkal Sangma (40), Maharashtra's Devendra Fadnavis (43) and Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath (44).