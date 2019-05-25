LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 25 May 2019 YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ...
Nation, Current Affairs

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to take oath with 15 ministers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published May 25, 2019, 1:03 am IST
Updated May 25, 2019, 1:03 am IST
Given the strength of the AP Assembly, the Cabinet can have 26 ministers including the Chief Minister.
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
 YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Hyderabad: YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ministers are likely take oath along with him on May 30 when he swears in as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Mr Reddy may induct about 15 ministers initially.

Given the strength of the AP Assembly, the Cabinet can have 26 ministers including the Chief Minister.

 

Sources close to Mr Reddy said he would not delay the formation of the Cabinet. There is a gap of one week between the announcement of results and the swearing in ceremony.

During the campaign, Mr Reddy had announced that he would induct Mr Balineni Srinivasa Reddy (Ongole) Mr Alla Ramakrishna Reddy (Mangalagiri) and Mr Marri Rajasekhar of Guntur district into the Cabinet. But Mr Rajasekhar is not a member of either House.

The Cabinet will have a mix of seniors and new faces. It was stated that he would give preference to those who stood by him despite the pressure to defect to the TD.

Mr Reddy will give more importance to STs and weaker section leaders. In Srikakulam district, former minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, in Vizianagaram district former minister Botsa Satyanarayana, in East Godavari district, former minister P. Viswaroop and in Nellore district former minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy stand a chance of being inducted. In Vizianagaram district, Kurupam MLA Pamula Pushpa Sreevani and Salur MLA P. Rajanna Dora stood by Mr Reddy even though they were offered huge amounts to defect to the TD. Both of them belong to the ST community.

In Visakhapatnam, Anaka-palli MLA Gudivada Amarnath and Chodavaram MLA Karanam Dharmasri will have a chance. In East Godavari, Tuni MLA Dadisetti Rajam, Kakinada Rural MLA Kurasala Kannababu, Amalapuram MLA and former minister Pinipe Viswarupu, Mummidivaram MLA Ponnada Satish Kumar and former minister Pilli Subhaschandra Bose’s names are under consideration.

In West Godavari, Eluru MLA Alla Nani, Narasapuram MLA Mudunuri Prasada Raju, Bhimavaram MLA Grandhi Srinivas, who defeated Pawan Kalyan, and Polavaram MLA Tellam Balaraju are being considered. From Krishna district, those in the race are Gudivada MLA Kodali Nani, Machilipatnam MLA Perni Nani, Pedana MLA Jogi Ramesh, Penamaluru MLA K. Pardhasaradhi.

In Guntur district, Bapatla MLA Kona Raghupathi and Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, in Nellore district, Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Anil Yadav and Anam Ramanarayan Reddy will have a chance. In Chittoor district, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and R.K. Roja, in Kadapa district, Azmath Basha Shaik, in Anantapur district, Ananta Venkatarami Reddy, in Kurnool district Buggana Rajendranath Reddy may stand a chance.

...
Tags: y.s. jagan mohan reddy, lok sabha results, st community
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The girl used to visit his shop to purchase chaat. He lured her and sexually exploited her about two years ago and it had been continuing since then, police said. The victim recently fell ill and she narrated the ordeal to her mother, who lodged a complaint with the Shainaythgunj police.

Hyderabad: Man behind bars for abusing girl

Digvijay Singh (Photo: PTI)

Seer who vowed to die if Digvijay Singh loses vanishes

The parents found out the details from her and lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that the boys had attempted to sexually assault her. The police apprehended the boys and produced them before the Juvenile Justice Board. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: 2 minors held in bid to abuse girl

BSP chief Mayawati (Photo: PTI)

Gathbandhan gets Mayawati 10 seats in Lok Sabha



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC World Cup 2019: The battle of India's spin twins

Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 72 wickets in 41 ODI matches at an economy of 4.89. (Photo: PTI/AP)
 

No Cong MP left on bullet train route: Twitter users mock Oppn

Churchgate is located in south Mumbai, from where Arvind Ganpat Sawant of the BJP's cantankerous ally Shiv Sena won. (Representational Image/ indiarailinfo.com)
 

Theresa May resigns: Timeline of UK PM's turmoil filled 3 years at Downing Street

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday she would quit, triggering a contest that will bring a new leader to power. (Photo:AP)
 

Nepali girl, 18, dances her way into Guinness book

Bandana, a resident of Dhankuta district in eastern Nepal, started dancing at the age of five and would often dance with her younger brother. (Photo: Bandana Nepal)
 

Have a look at ten greatest World Cup matches of all time

England will play against South Africa in the curtain-raiser at The Oval in London. (Photo: Sachin Tendulkar FC/Twitter)
 

Ankita Lokhande and her BF Vicky Jain buy big 8 BHK flat; to marry by end of 2019?

Ankita Lokhande with Vicky Jain. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Traffic curbs for Ramzan shopping

No vehicular traffic will be allowed beyond the following points to avoid traffic congestion and facilitate movement of pedestrians. Mitti ka Sher, Kalikaman, Lad Bazaar, Motigalli, Panch Mohalla, Chowk Maidan Khan, Gulzar Houz, Lakkadkote. (Image: P. Surendra)

Merge SCB with GHMC: Revanth Reddy

Revanth Reddy

Telangana government postpones schools reopening to June 12 as heatwave continues

The date extension request was made by child activists earlier also. They had submitted a representation to education minster as well. (Representational Image)

Narendra Modi meets seniors, to take oath on May 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah meet senior leader L.K. Advani after their victory in the Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Rs 73,523 crore fresh tax target set

For Bengaluru, it is Rs 1,52,533 crore (Rs 75,128 crore towards corporate tax and Rs 77,405 crore personal I-T) and Chennai Rs 92,257 crore (Rs 49,697 crore towards corporate tax and Rs 42,560 crore personal I-T) and for Kochi Rs 21,378 crore (Rs 9,406 crore corporate tax and Rs 11,971 crore personal I-T).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham