Nation Current Affairs 25 May 2019 Stalin, DMK leaders ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Stalin, DMK leaders pay tribute to Karunanidhi after victory in LS polls

ANI
Published May 25, 2019, 2:16 pm IST
Updated May 25, 2019, 2:16 pm IST
The leaders also met party general secretary K Anbazhagan at his residence.
Stalin who contested his first major elections after his father and party patriarch M Karunanidhi's death last year vindicated himself by winning 37 out of 38 parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu. (Photo: ANI)
 Stalin who contested his first major elections after his father and party patriarch M Karunanidhi's death last year vindicated himself by winning 37 out of 38 parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: DMK President M K Stalin and newly elected MPs-MLAs and other leaders of the party on Saturday paid tribute to M Karunanidhi here after obtaining a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

The leaders also met party general secretary K Anbazhagan at his residence. The leaders on Friday had met M K Stalin at the party office after he got a sweeping majority in the state in the Lok Sabha elections.

 

Stalin who contested his first major elections after his father and party patriarch M Karunanidhi's death last year vindicated himself by winning 37 out of 38 parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu.

Karunanidhi, who was Tamil Nadu's longest-serving chief minister, breathed his last in August last year at the age of 94 after a period of prolonged illness.

Stalin singlehandedly toured the state and led the election campaign with tailor-made programmes to interact with people at grassroots.

The DMK-led alliance in the state, which includes the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) along with several other smaller parties has been able to make a clean sweep in the state.

The AIADMK, which partnered the BJP for the general elections, has managed to win just one Lok Sabha and won nine seats in the by-polls.

 

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, dmk, mk stalin, karunanidhi, aiadmk
Location: India, Tamil Nadu


