K Chandrasekar Rao in a fix after Lok Sabha poll debacle

S.A. ISHAQUI
Published May 25, 2019
Updated May 25, 2019, 2:28 am IST
CM had linked key posts to good show.
K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samiti is in a fix. It is debating whether to act against any of the leaders, particularly MLAs and ministers, for the defeat in eight Lok Sabha constituencies.

Party chief and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekar Rao is said to be shocked by the defeat in the Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat of which Siricilla Assembly segment is a part. Mr Rao had entrusted the responsibility of campaigning in various constituencies to the MLAs and ministers with a rider that their prospects of getting into the Cabinet or bagging key positions in the government would depend on the Lok Sabha candidates in their respective segments winning.

 

With the results coming contrary to the expectations of the party, the speculation is that the Chief Minister will remove some of the ministers from his Cabinet, holding them responsible for the defeat of the party's Lok Sabha candidates.

The party’s senior leaders, however, are of the view that the Chief Minister will not take any drastic step in the near future in view of the defeat of the Karimnagar candidate Vinod Kumar, as the party's working president and his son K.T. Rama Rao was given responsibility of campaigning in the constituency. Another reason for his silence is the defeat of his daughter and former MP K. Kavitha from Nizamabad. Sources, however, said that Mr Rao’s disappointment might reflect in the Cabinet expansion.

...
