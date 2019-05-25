Himachal Pradesh: Spoons, knife, toothbrush, screwdriver found in man's stomach

An X-ray test was conducted on Sen at the hospital here revealed that there was not just a knife, but several other objects. (Photo: Twitter I ANI)

Mandi: Doctors removed eight spoons, two screwdrivers, two toothbrushes, a kitchen knife and a door latch from the stomach of a mentally ill man in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

The 35-year-old man was admitted to Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College here with a stomach problem.

A few days back, the man, who has been identified as Karn Sen, had complained of having a pimple in his stomach.

Doctors at a clinic in Sundernagar town found that there was a knife in his stomach. After primary treatment, he was referred to the government hospital here.

An X-ray test was conducted on Sen at the hospital here revealed that there was not just a knife, but several other objects.

A team of three surgeons removed the knife and other objects after a four hours long exhausting surgery.

Doctors who were part of the team termed the case as rare. "It is a rare case," doctor Nikhil said.

"After investigation, it was found that some metallic objects were inside his stomach. Our team of surgeon immediately operated on him. The patient is affected with psychiatric illness as a normal person can't eat a spoon or knife," he said.

The patient was out of danger and his condition was stated to be stable.