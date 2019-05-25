LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Nation, Current Affairs

Gathbandhan gets Mayawati 10 seats in Lok Sabha

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 25, 2019, 1:17 am IST
Updated May 25, 2019, 1:17 am IST
It is evident that ultimately the Bua-Babua alliance benefitted Ms Mayawati more than SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.
BSP chief Mayawati (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: If there is one person who has somewhat gained in the Modi 2 tsunami it is BSP chief Mayawati, who has got a lifeline with 10 MPs in the Lok Sabha. In the 2014 general elections, she had drawn a blank and had performed dismally in the 2017 Assembly polls in the state.

Though many political pundits had written off the Dalit czarina, she has crawled back into some kind of relevance riding piggy-back on the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

 

While Yadav votes were seamlessly transferred to the BSP, the same could not be said about the Dalit votes. The SP has won only five seats with two going to the father-son duo of Akhilesh and Mulayam Singh Yadav.

To give him credit, the senior Yadav had expressed his displeasure at the alliance before it was formalised, asserting that it would benefit the BSP more than the SP.

This was apart from his now famous farewell speech to PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha where he wished him a second term as the PM.

The son had wrested the presidentship of the party after a bitter fight with his uncle Shivpal Yadav before the 2017 UP Assembly polls. During that time, Mr Mulayam Singh had refused to take sides and had in fact many a times favoured his brother.

This time around again, Shivpal put up candidates separately and fought the polls in alliance with the Congress. His exit has hurt the party as it was Shivpal who used to manage booths for the SP.

A senior political analyst said it was the socio-political equation in UP which prevented a seamless transfer of votes to the Yadav from the Dalits.

Tags: lok sabha results, bsp chief mayawati, gathbandhan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


ICC World Cup 2019: The battle of India's spin twins

Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 72 wickets in 41 ODI matches at an economy of 4.89. (Photo: PTI/AP)
 

No Cong MP left on bullet train route: Twitter users mock Oppn

Churchgate is located in south Mumbai, from where Arvind Ganpat Sawant of the BJP's cantankerous ally Shiv Sena won. (Representational Image/ indiarailinfo.com)
 

Theresa May resigns: Timeline of UK PM's turmoil filled 3 years at Downing Street

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday she would quit, triggering a contest that will bring a new leader to power. (Photo:AP)
 

Nepali girl, 18, dances her way into Guinness book

Bandana, a resident of Dhankuta district in eastern Nepal, started dancing at the age of five and would often dance with her younger brother. (Photo: Bandana Nepal)
 

Have a look at ten greatest World Cup matches of all time

England will play against South Africa in the curtain-raiser at The Oval in London. (Photo: Sachin Tendulkar FC/Twitter)
 

Ankita Lokhande and her BF Vicky Jain buy big 8 BHK flat; to marry by end of 2019?

Ankita Lokhande with Vicky Jain. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
