Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 25 May 2019 Ex-Jet Airways chair ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ex-Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal, wife denied permission to travel abroad

PTI
Published May 25, 2019, 7:44 pm IST
Updated May 25, 2019, 8:05 pm IST
He had also resigned as the airline chairman.
The checked in baggage, which was in the name of Anita Goyal, was also offloaded from the flight. (Photo: PTI)
  The checked in baggage, which was in the name of Anita Goyal, was also offloaded from the flight. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Former chairman of Jet Airways Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal were denied permission to travel abroad Saturday by the immigration authority at Mumbai airport, sources said.

The couple was to travel by Dubai-bound Emirates flight EK 507 when the immigration authority denied them permission to fly, they said. The checked in baggage, which was in the name of Anita Goyal, was also offloaded from the flight. The flight was scheduled to depart at 3.35 pm. Naresh Goyal could not be reached for comments.

 

Response to a query sent to Emirates was also awaited. Last month, Jet Airways officers and staff association president Kiran Pawaskar had written to the Mumbai police commissioner that the passports of Goyal and other directors and senior members of the Jet Airways management be impounded as the airline had not paid salaries to its employees for several months.

Naresh Goyal, along with Anita Goyal, had resigned from the board of Jet Airways, which he founded 26 years ago, in March following a debt restructuring plan. He had also resigned as the airline chairman.

...
Tags: emirates flight, naresh goyal, anita goyal, mumbai airport
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Several students were seen jumping off the building to escape the inferno. (Photo: ANI twitter)

Surat fire: 20 charred to death, 1 arrested, 2 fire officers suspended

'We are not interested in bringing down the (MP) government but BJP can't help if it falls on its own,' Chouhan told reporters. (Photo: File)

BJP Not interested in bringing down MP govt: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

From comparing Indian politicians to 'Game of Thrones' characters to taking a jibe at Farhan Akhtar's late reaction tweet, memesters left no stone unturned. (Photo: ANI)

Here are some hilarious election result-themed memes

PM Narendra Modi and BJP President Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

BJP regained seats lost in bypolls between 2014-2019



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are some hilarious election result-themed memes

From comparing Indian politicians to 'Game of Thrones' characters to taking a jibe at Farhan Akhtar's late reaction tweet, memesters left no stone unturned. (Photo: ANI)
 

Warner, Smith booed by crowd in warm-up match against England

There were scattered boos when opening batsman Warner walked out to bat along with captain Aaron Finch in the warm-up match after Australia lost the toss. (News.com.au/Twitter)
 

Man slapped a staggering 52 times by girlfriend

An investigation by the police showed that the man had been slapped 52 times by the woman. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Congress worker loses bet to BJP mate on poll results, shaves off head

Sen, who shaved his head in front of the people of Harana village in Rajgarh, attributed this defeat to party's unfulfilled promise of loan waivers to the farmers. (Photo: ANI)
 

Bharat star Salman Khan remembers his co-star Laxmikant Berde; find out what he said

A still from Hum Aapke Hain Koun featuring Salman Khan and Laxmikant Berde. (Photo: YouTube/Rajshri)
 

Modi is 'great man and leader': Donald Trump

Modi-led BJP has swept the 17th Lok Sabha elections, garnering 303 seats. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Surat fire: 20 charred to death, 1 arrested, 2 fire officers suspended

Several students were seen jumping off the building to escape the inferno. (Photo: ANI twitter)

I'm one of you, equal to you: Modi after being elected as leader of NDA

Ahead of addressing the gathering, Narendra Modi bowed before the constitution before at the NDA parliamentary meeting. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

God punished Chandrababu Naidu for his 'misdeeds': Jagan Mohan Reddy

YSRCP came to power by winning 151 seats in the 175-member Assembly and Telugu Desam Party could only secure 23 seats. (Photo: File)

Students pay tribute to victims of Surat fire in Amritsar

While speaking to ANI, Yashanpreet Kaur said that there is a dire need for the government to roll out rules for opening coaching classes and also requested the administration to make adequate arrangements to douse the fire on time. (Photo: ANI)

Want to make PMO efficient rather than effective, says PM Modi

'The country and the whole world thinks a Prime Minister is successful but without a team, no good results can be obtained,' Modi said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham