LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 25 May 2019 ESI officials profit ...
Nation, Current Affairs

ESI officials profiteered: Vigilance and Enforcement

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 25, 2019, 2:42 am IST
Updated May 25, 2019, 2:42 am IST
Scam worth crores in the procurement of medicines.
The V&E studied the pattern of medicine supplies by firms between 2016 and 2018 and found large-scale violations. (Photo: Representational Image)
 The V&E studied the pattern of medicine supplies by firms between 2016 and 2018 and found large-scale violations. (Photo: Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The vigilance and enforcement (V&E) wing, following a detailed inquiry, has filed a report stating that there is a multi-crore scam in the supply of medicines to dispensaries and ESI Hospitals by non-rate contract firms, involving top government officers.

The V&E studied the pattern of medicine supplies by firms between 2016 and 2018 and found large-scale violations. It has recommended to the principal secretary, labour, to initiate disciplinary action against errant officials.

 

During the investigation, it was found that 77 firms were approved for supplying essential/oncology/CKD under non-rate contract through local purchase. The officials inspected the premises of Gayathri Pharma, RR Traders, Vaishnavee Enterprises, Vasudha Marketing, Seikotrick Pharma, Mythri Pharma and Mahindra Medical from whom crores worth of medicines were procured. The V&E reported that no drug procurement committee was formed by the Director, Insurance Medical Services (DIMS) for analysing the requirement of drugs and medicines at the beginning of the year.

The medicines which were not supplied by the rate contract firms and the medicines which were not included in the list were locally purchased without forming any local purchase committee, which is mandatory.

A tender scrutiny committee was not formed by the DIMS to identity bidders through the pre-bid process. The officials failed to identify the eligible firms, and as a result, the quotation was accepted from 2-3 forms which belong to a single family with minor variation in prices. Thus, the very purpose of the tender was defeated. Also, the V&E report said that the basic exercise of registration of suppliers was not done by DIMS and no wide publicity was given to attract suppliers, but only a list of a few suppliers was maintained at the Directorate level.

The list of approved suppliers of procurement was not exhibited on the website of the e-procurement portal. The officials have maintained secrecy and favoured a few suppliers for different seasons.

The final report (a copy of which is with this newspaper) said: ‘It is observed that certain drugs are procured from the Non-RC firms at high rates when compared to RC. The officials have deliberately split the incidents within the limits to `5 lakh to avoid limited tender and gone for local purchases thus violating the GO No 489 of Finance. The statement of Dr C. Devika Rani – Director Insurance Medical Services, and five other top officers are not convincing and it was found that no e-procurement system of purchase of medicines was followed up 2018, most of the drugs were purchased locally by accepting quotation without forming local purchases committee and obtaining their certificates, which is mandatory.’

The V&E has recommended the Principal Secretary to take action against the officers for purchasing huge non RC medicines and allegedly pocketing the money.

...
Tags: vigilance and enforcement, esi hospitals, director, insurance medical services
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The accused doctor was also arrested by Rachakonda police for allegedly cheating over 100 employees by not paying salaries and fleeing from the city.

Hospital chairman held for cheating employees

Vellore DRO J. Partheeban handing over the 'victory certificate' to Arakkonam DMK candidate S. Jagathratchagan. (Photo: K.Senthil Nathan)

After 52 years, Hosur assembly sends DMK member to House

S.S.Palani Manickam, DMK candidate, who won Thanjavur Lok sabha seat receives winner certificate from A.Annadurai, Thanjavur district collector, who is the returning officer for the constituency on Thursday night. (Photo: DC)

DMK wrests both Thanjavur Lok Sabha, Assembly seats from AIADMK

DMK president M K Stalin

DMK is number three in Lok Sabha this time



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC World Cup 2019: The battle of India's spin twins

Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 72 wickets in 41 ODI matches at an economy of 4.89. (Photo: PTI/AP)
 

No Cong MP left on bullet train route: Twitter users mock Oppn

Churchgate is located in south Mumbai, from where Arvind Ganpat Sawant of the BJP's cantankerous ally Shiv Sena won. (Representational Image/ indiarailinfo.com)
 

Theresa May resigns: Timeline of UK PM's turmoil filled 3 years at Downing Street

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday she would quit, triggering a contest that will bring a new leader to power. (Photo:AP)
 

Nepali girl, 18, dances her way into Guinness book

Bandana, a resident of Dhankuta district in eastern Nepal, started dancing at the age of five and would often dance with her younger brother. (Photo: Bandana Nepal)
 

Have a look at ten greatest World Cup matches of all time

England will play against South Africa in the curtain-raiser at The Oval in London. (Photo: Sachin Tendulkar FC/Twitter)
 

Ankita Lokhande and her BF Vicky Jain buy big 8 BHK flat; to marry by end of 2019?

Ankita Lokhande with Vicky Jain. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: Citizens rally to protest climate change

(Photo: Pixabay)

Bengaluru: Duo dupe gold pledging firm of Rs 1.5 crore

The accused, identified as Hema Choudhury (60) and her associate Narendra (26), both residents of Kengeri, have been on the run since May 18. (Representional Image)

Bengaluru: Water tariff may go up by 10-15 percent

For representation only

Jagan Mohan Reddy to meet PM Modi on Sunday

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

New road to cut airport commute

To enhance airport connectivity, HMDA has decided to construct a four-lane down ramp from PVNR Expressway at a cost of `9.6 crore and a 600-metre four-lane bridge connecting TSIIC layout given for SEZ for an estimated `40 crore, which will connect with the P7 road.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham