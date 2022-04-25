Rise in abetment to suicide cases against TS police officials

The district police officials booked Ghanpur SI Uday Kiran by subjecting a victim to third degree methods that drove him to suicide. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Cases of abetment of suicide against police officers, especially investigation officers (IOs), have been rising steadily. Many ‘victims’ unable to bear police harassment are taking the extreme step.

Days after Kamareddy police registered abetment to suicide cases against Tungaturthy inspector Tanduri Nagarjuna Goud for harassing businessman Santosh and his mother Padma, both of whom committed suicide, a similar case has been reported from Ghanpur of Jayashanker Bhupalpally district.

The district police officials booked Ghanpur SI Uday Kiran by subjecting a victim to third degree methods that drove him to suicide.

Following the Ramayampet and Khammam incidents, superintendent of police and police commissioners have been instructed to conduct a review meeting with all station house officers (SHOs) and investigation officers (IOs) and urge them to verify the genuineness of evidences in any case they are handling before taking anyone into custody.

"Over-enthusiasm of SHOs and SIs in districts has created law and order issues and many victims have committed suicide. We have given strict instructions to district police officers to follow standard operation proceedings (SOPs) during investigation. Violators will face music and we will not tolerate indiscipline, irrespective of the police personnel’s position,” a senior officer said.

In a recent case, one Prashant (24) went to a bike showroom to take his NoC after repaying his loan.

There was a heated argument between Prashanth and shop owner Motkuri Srinivas over the interest amount. Srinivas slapped Prashant.

The owner informed SI Uday Kiran who took Prashant into custody and allegedly used third degree methods.

While releasing him, the police asked Prashant to come to the police station the next day. However, feeling humiliated over the incident, he consumed pesticide and died.