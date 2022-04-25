Prashant Kishor will appeal to people for TRS' defeat: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: TPCC President and MP A Revanth Reddy on Monday said that I-PAC mentor and political strategist Prashant Kishor would join the Indian National Congress and act under the guidance of AICC leader Sonia Gandhi.

Speculations are rife among the political circles over an amicable alliance between Telangana Congress and ruling TRS in Telangana, in the context that Kishor has already signed a deal with the latter to work for the upcoming assembly polls scheduled for December 2023, and further rumours tell that the political strategist might also join hands with the Indian National Congress as well.

Revanth Reddy asserted that Kishor met Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao earlier this week to withdraw the decision to work with the TRS party. "I-PAC will work with TRS party in general elections but Prashant Kishor will not have any association with the TRS party. The political strategist will organise a meeting with the TPCC leaders, giving a call to people to defeat the TRS party in Telangana," Reddy said.

Meanwhile, Sangareddy MLA Turpu Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy said that another political strategist, Sunil Kanugolu, would work with the Telangana Congress party in the 2023 general elections. "The high command will take care of Prashant Kishor's issue in joining the INC. Rahul Gandhi told us that Sunil Kanugolu will work for the Congress party in Telangana," Jagga Reddy said.

Jagga Reddy, blaming the BJP party for making baseless allegations, said "The Congress party will not get any political alliance including the TRS party in general elections. Rahul Gandhi has given clear instructions to the TPCC leaders during the meeting held recently in Delhi that the TS Congress party will contest in all seats in Telangana without alliance to any political outfits."