Nation Current Affairs 25 Apr 2022 Prashant Kishor will ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Prashant Kishor will appeal to people for TRS' defeat: Revanth Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 25, 2022, 3:52 pm IST
Updated Apr 25, 2022, 4:19 pm IST
The TPCC President asserted that Kishor's meet with KCR earlier this week to withdraw the former's decision to work with the TRS party
TPCC President and MP A Revanth Reddy. (DC Image/File)
 TPCC President and MP A Revanth Reddy. (DC Image/File)

Hyderabad: TPCC President and MP A Revanth Reddy on Monday said that I-PAC mentor and political strategist Prashant Kishor would join the Indian National Congress and act under the guidance of AICC leader Sonia Gandhi.

Speculations are rife among the political circles over an amicable alliance between Telangana Congress and ruling TRS in Telangana, in the context that Kishor has already signed a deal with the latter to work for the upcoming assembly polls scheduled for December 2023, and further rumours tell that the political strategist might also join hands with the Indian National Congress as well.

 

Revanth Reddy asserted that Kishor met Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao earlier this week to withdraw the decision to work with the TRS party. "I-PAC will work with TRS party in general elections but Prashant Kishor will not have any association with the TRS party. The political strategist will organise a meeting with the TPCC leaders, giving a call to people to defeat the TRS party in Telangana," Reddy said.

Meanwhile, Sangareddy MLA Turpu Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy said that another political strategist, Sunil Kanugolu, would work with the Telangana Congress party in the 2023 general elections. "The high command will take care of Prashant Kishor's issue in joining the INC. Rahul Gandhi told us that Sunil Kanugolu will work for the Congress party in Telangana," Jagga Reddy said.

 

Jagga Reddy, blaming the BJP party for making baseless allegations, said "The Congress party will not get any political alliance including the TRS party in general elections. Rahul Gandhi has given clear instructions to the TPCC leaders during the meeting held recently in Delhi that the TS Congress party will contest in all seats in Telangana without alliance to any political outfits."

 

...
Tags: telangana congress president a revanth reddy, telangana pradesh congress committee (tpcc), telangana rashtra samiti (trs), prashant kishor
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Prashant Kishor has day-long meet with KCR
Eyeing 2024 LS polls, Congress top brass brainstorms roadmap with Prashant Kishor
Interview | KCR will score historic hat-trick in 2023: KTR

Latest From Nation

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen(L) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi(R). (Image via ANI)

India, EU to launch Trade and Technology Council to deepen strategic cooperation

MP Navneet Rana (ANI)

Shiv Sena slams BJP over Hanuman Chalisa row, says Hindutva is culture, not chaos

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (R) with Former CM B S Yediyurappa. (PTI)

Yediyurappa asks Bommai to reconsider decision to name Shivamogga airport after him

The BJP opposed the bill at the introductory stage while the main opposition AIADMK staged a walkout ahead of the passage of the bill. (Representational image:Twitter)

Tamil Nadu Assembly adopts bill facilitating State to appoint Vice-Chancellors



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India, EU to launch Trade and Technology Council to deepen strategic cooperation

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen(L) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi(R). (Image via ANI)

Culture a common thread binding all Indians: Amit Shah

: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Mahakavi Bharathiyar Memorial Museum in Puducherry. (PTI Photo)

India's military spending 3rd highest in world after US, China: Reports

Sixty four per cent of capital outlays in the military budget of 2021 were earmarked for acquisitions of domestically produced arms. (Representational image: DC)

Prime Minister flags off projects worth Rs.20 crore in J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at a function to commemorate the annual Panchayati Raj, or grassroots democracy, Day in Palli village near Jammu, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP/Channi Anand)

J&K Gen Next will have better future, vows PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards supporters during a rally on Panchayati Raj Day, at Palli in Samba district, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Union Minister Jitendra Singh and J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha is also seen. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->