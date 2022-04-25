Nation Current Affairs 25 Apr 2022 Karnataka CM Bommai ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka CM Bommai to review COVID situation in the state today

ANI
Published Apr 25, 2022, 11:05 am IST
Updated Apr 25, 2022, 11:05 am IST
Prime Minister will chair a meeting to assess the COVID situation with Chief Ministers on Wednesday via video conferencing
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI file image)
 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI file image)

Bengaluru: Ahead of the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will hold a meeting to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state on Monday at 12.30 pm.

The meeting will be held at the Chief Minister's home office, Krishna.

 

Bommai will meet ministers of his Cabinet, Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) chairman Sudarshan and other TAC members.

On Sunday, Bommai said that the state government will bring guidelines after a video conference meeting with PM Modi on Wednesday.

In view of increasing COVID-19 cases in the country over the last two weeks, the Prime Minister will chair a meeting to assess the situation with Chief Ministers on Wednesday via video conferencing.

"The Union government has already issued a caution alert," Bommai had told reporters.

 

"A slight increase in cases has been recorded in Kerala and Maharashtra in the last 8-10 days. Based on the experience of the last three waves, experts too have suggested suitable precautionary measures," he added.

Karnataka on Sunday reported 60 new cases of the virus with zero fatalities and a positivity rate of 0.72 per cent. The active cases in the state stood at 1,676.

...
Tags: karnataka chief minister basavaraj bommai, karnataka covid update
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

MP Navneet Rana (ANI)

Shiv Sena slams BJP over Hanuman Chalisa row, says Hindutva is culture, not chaos

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (R) with Former CM B S Yediyurappa. (PTI)

Yediyurappa asks Bommai to reconsider decision to name Shivamogga airport after him

The BJP opposed the bill at the introductory stage while the main opposition AIADMK staged a walkout ahead of the passage of the bill. (Representational image:Twitter)

Tamil Nadu Assembly adopts bill facilitating State to appoint Vice-Chancellors

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur (PTI file image)

Uniform Civil Code a good step, open to implementing it in Himachal: CM Thakur



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K Gen Next will have better future, vows PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards supporters during a rally on Panchayati Raj Day, at Palli in Samba district, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Union Minister Jitendra Singh and J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha is also seen. (PTI Photo)

Culture a common thread binding all Indians: Amit Shah

: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Mahakavi Bharathiyar Memorial Museum in Puducherry. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister flags off projects worth Rs.20 crore in J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at a function to commemorate the annual Panchayati Raj, or grassroots democracy, Day in Palli village near Jammu, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP/Channi Anand)

Palli enters history as India's first 'carbon neutral panchayat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally on Panchayati Raj Day, at Palli in Samba district, Sunday. (PTI)

Won't hesitate to cross border if terrorists target India from outside: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks during a function honouring the war heroes of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, in Guwahati, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->