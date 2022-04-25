Covid scare: People prefer day time Ramzan shopping

It has been a tradition whereupon my school friends visit Charminar and shop at bazaars while munching on the famed Old City snacks. This year, we are visiting only during afternoons because of the rise in Covid cases., says Kavita Jaiswal, a software engineer from Kondapur. — DC Image/P. Surendra

Hyderabad: Wary of a possible Covid fourth wave, many people from localities outside of Old City, are preferring to do their Ramzan shopping around Charminar in daytime. This is a far cry from the good old days when night time shopping was integral to the spirit of Ramzan.

“Even though it is quite sunny, we feel safer during the day with lesser crowds,” said many residents from Cyberabad and the city’s west zone.

“A tragedy is that we are missing out on the charm of beautiful illumination and night decorations, “they said.

“It has been a tradition whereupon my school friends visit Charminar and shop at bazaars while munching on the famed Old City snacks. This year, we are visiting only during afternoons because of the rise in Covid cases.,” said Kavita Jaiswal, a software engineer from Kondapur.

Ankit Saha from Kukatpally said “You can see how nobody wears a mask anymore and places like Charminar are usually packed, with or without Ramzan. As most Hyderabadis visit in the evenings or late night, I go with my friends and family during the day or early evening.”

“Hyderabadis thronged numaish as usual. I can only imagine the crowd and the risk involved with relaxed restrictions at such places,” said Anuradha Rao, a private employee from Jubilee Hills.