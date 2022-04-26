Nation Current Affairs 25 Apr 2022 CM Jagan meets AP HC ...
CM Jagan meets AP HC Chief Justice PK Mishra

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 26, 2022, 12:11 am IST
Updated Apr 26, 2022, 12:11 am IST
The two discussed the agenda for the joint conference of CM's and High Court CJ's to be held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy presents a memento to AP High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra ahead of a meeting at the state guesthouse in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo: DC)
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy met Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra for the first time on Monday.

The meeting was held at the State Guest House. The two discussed the agenda for the joint conference of  Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of the High Courts to be held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30.

 

The Delhi conference will discuss the progress of implementation of decisions taken by the Chief Ministers and High Court CJs on April 4, 2016, the settlement of pending cases, the guideline plan on legal aid, the development of infrastructure in the courts, the filling of vacancies in the judiciary and e-courts.

Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice Mishra discussed the issues to be reported from the state at the conference.  The meeting was attended by senior administrative officials of the High Court and senior officials from various departments of the state government.

 

On the occasion, the Chief Minister felicitated Chief Justice Mishra and presented him with a replica of Lord Venkateswara.

