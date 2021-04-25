Nation Current Affairs 25 Apr 2021 60 people, including ...
60 people, including priests, test positive for COVID-19 at Srisailam temple

Published Apr 25, 2021, 11:57 pm IST
Updated Apr 26, 2021, 2:02 am IST
Following the spurt in the Covid-19 cases in the temple town, the administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144
The Mallikharjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam in Kurnool district. (DC Image)
KURNOOL: At least 60 people, including priests, working at the Srisailam temple have been infected with Covid-19, while one had succumbed to the virus recently, said temple executive officer K.S. Rama Rao.

Following the spurt in the Covid-19 cases in the temple town, the administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code, apart from the night curfew, to discourage people from staying at the temple town.

 

The executive officer said only those people who have Covid-19 negative certificates, will be allowed to have darshanam. This decision, he said, has reduced the number of people visiting the temple..

“It is the Ugadi rush that has brought the pandemic to Srisailam as many people from Maharashtra and Karnataka had visited the temple,” he said.

Srisailam tahsildar Singh Rajendra Singh said Covid-19 cases have spiked in Srisailam and Sunnipenta, and a Covid care centre is being set up at Sunnipenta. “We have a new facility in the multi-purpose hospital at Sunnipenta where at least 80 patients can be accommodated. About 600 positive cases have been reported at Srisailam so far,” he said.

 

Srisailam temple Annadanam administrator Srinivas said the temple has been supplying free food to all the needy in the temple town. The Covid hit families in need of food are supplied through gram volunteers, he said.

...
Tags: mallikharjuna swamy temple, srisailam temple covid-19, kurnool district, covid-19 andhra pradesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool


