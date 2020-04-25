Karnataka begins trials of plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients

Bengaluru: Health authorities have begun clinical trials of convalescent plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients as the pandemic showed no signs of relenting in Karnataka.
The therapy involves the transfusion of plasma from a Covid 19 patient who has recovered from the disease to a patient who is still suffering from it.
Phase one of the trials began at the BMC Victoria Hospital on Saturday morning. The trials were announced by minister B Sriramulu on his Twitter handle.
"Karnataka has taken a lead role as we initiate Phase I clinical trials to use Convalescent Plasma Therapy for severe Covid 19 infected patients. BMC Victoria hospital took the first step today. We are determined to vanquish this enemy of mankind,"
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on April 21 granted the permission to Dr Vishal Rao of the HCG Bangalore Institute of Oncology to conduct the trials for plasma therapy....