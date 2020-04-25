Karnataka begins trials of plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients

Bengaluru: Health authorities have begun clinical trials of convalescent plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients as the pandemic showed no signs of relenting in Karnataka.

The therapy involves the transfusion of plasma from a Covid 19 patient who has recovered from the disease to a patient who is still suffering from it.

Phase one of the trials began at the BMC Victoria Hospital on Saturday morning. The trials were announced by minister B Sriramulu on his Twitter handle.

"Karnataka has taken a lead role as we initiate Phase I clinical trials to use Convalescent Plasma Therapy for severe Covid 19 infected patients. BMC Victoria hospital took the first step today. We are determined to vanquish this enemy of mankind,"