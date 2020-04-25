32nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

25,029

581

Recovered

5,729

233

Deaths

794

13

Maharashtra6817957301 Gujarat2815265127 Delhi251485753 Rajasthan206149333 Madhya Pradesh194528199 Tamil Nadu182196023 Uttar Pradesh177824826 Andhra Pradesh101617131 Telangana98329125 West Bengal57110318 Karnataka50015818 Jammu and Kashmir4941126 Kerala4583384 Punjab3097217 Haryana2801863 Bihar239442 Odisha94331 Jharkhand6383 Uttarakhand48250 Himachal Pradesh40182 Chhatisgarh37320 Assam36191 Chandigarh28150 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry840 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 25 Apr 2020 Here be hope: We had ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Here be hope: We had the lowest daily growth of corona cases today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC WEB DESK
Published Apr 25, 2020, 8:25 pm IST
Updated Apr 25, 2020, 8:25 pm IST
But then the death toll increase of 58 was the highest daily increase
Health staff and policemen move into a coronavirus hotspot area in Allahabad to conduct testing for the coronavirus on Saturday, April 25, 2020. (AP)
 Health staff and policemen move into a coronavirus hotspot area in Allahabad to conduct testing for the coronavirus on Saturday, April 25, 2020. (AP)

New Delhi: From Friday evening to Saturday evening, the death toll due to COVID-19 increased by 58. If you went by the figures released by the Union Health Ministry, this is the highest increase for a 24-hour period. The figure lent a darker tinge to the official numbers released by the Union government, (which tend to lag those released by the states).

So the case count as per the rashtra sarkari figures is 779 deaths and 24,942 corona positives at 8 pm in the evening.

 

But then, there's so much data floating about on the coronavirus pandemic that you could draw the conclusion you wanted depending on what your mood of the moment was.

So here be hope: The average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 9.1 days as of now. From 8 am Friday to 8 am Saturday, India recorded 6 per cent growth in new cases, which is the lowest daily growth rate recorded since the country crossed 100 cases, the government said.

This figure was one of the many considered at the 13th meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19, chaired by Union health minister Harsh Vardhan.

The GOM was briefed on state-wise details soured from dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, along with the adequacy of isolation beds and wards, PPE kits, N95 masks, drugs, ventilators and oxygen cylinders, among others, the health ministry said.

Here's some of what was told to the GoM:

*  The average doubling rate of the country is 9.1 days as of now.

* Some 5,062 people have been cured so far, giving us a recovery rate of 20.66 per cent, which is better than many other countries.

* The death rate is at 3.1 per cent.

* Domestic manufacture of PPE kits and masks has begun.

* There are 104 domestic manufacturers of PPE and three of N95 masks in the country.

* More than one lakh PPE kits and N95 masks are being manufactured every day in the country.

* Around 92,000 NGOs, self-help groups (SHGs) and civil society organisations are working and contributing by providing food to migrant workers across the country.

...
Tags: coronavirus death rate, coronavirus doubling
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

In Bengaluru on Saturday 25 April 2020, workers engaged by the Bengaluru Metropolitan Rail Corporation Limited resumed work to dismantle the Jayadeva Circle Flyover to make way for the Namma Metro Rail network. (DC Photo: Satish B)

Karnataka reaches 500 but is too nervous to exhale

Representational image (PTI)

UP govt starts bringing back workers; Over 2,000 return from Haryana

A man walks past a statue representing a man's head wearing a facemask to raise awareness about recommended precautions regarding coronavirus spread in Hyderabad. (AFP)

Central team in Hyderabad to assess COVID-19 situation

Representational Image. (AP)

Chennai Corporation declines reburial of Covid victim's body



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

44 families infect 260 in Hyderabad

113 families have contributed 43 per cent of the overall disease load in Telangana

13 madrassa students test corona+ in Kanpur

: Police seal the Shaukat Ali Park area after detection of two COVID-19 positive cases in the locality, in Kanpur. PTI Photo

In Kota, Bihari students watch everyone else go home

For nearly a week, states other than Bihar have been arranging buses, such as this one by Uttar Pradesh, to take students from tutorial town Kota in Rajasthan to their home towns. (PTI)

Karnataka reaches 500 but is too nervous to exhale

In Bengaluru on Saturday 25 April 2020, workers engaged by the Bengaluru Metropolitan Rail Corporation Limited resumed work to dismantle the Jayadeva Circle Flyover to make way for the Namma Metro Rail network. (DC Photo: Satish B)

Hot spot Indore's death rate rises to 5.25 per cent as toll reaches to 57

A medic checks the temperature of a stranded student from Kota upon her arrival, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Indore. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham