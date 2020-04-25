32nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

24,447

1,408

Recovered

5,496

484

Deaths

780

59

Maharashtra6817957301 Gujarat2815265127 Delhi251485753 Rajasthan203449332 Madhya Pradesh184621092 Tamil Nadu175586622 Uttar Pradesh162122625 Telangana98329125 Andhra Pradesh95514529 West Bengal51410318 Karnataka47415218 Jammu and Kashmir4541095 Kerala4503313 Punjab2987017 Haryana2751863 Bihar223442 Odisha94331 Jharkhand5983 Uttarakhand48250 Himachal Pradesh40182 Assam36191 Chhatisgarh36300 Chandigarh27150 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry740 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 25 Apr 2020 Beneficiaries in Hyd ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Beneficiaries in Hyderabad selling charity grains back to shops for money

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VIKRAM SHARMA
Published Apr 25, 2020, 9:09 am IST
Updated Apr 25, 2020, 10:58 am IST
Some shops are buying such ration for paltry sums, while some are turning such people away
: People sit in painted circles maintaining social distancing as they wait for their turn to collect relief material during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Hyderabad. PTI Photo
 : People sit in painted circles maintaining social distancing as they wait for their turn to collect relief material during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Hyderabad. PTI Photo

Hyderabad: With scores of concerned individuals playing good Samaritan and distributing food grains and other essentials to needy across the city on a big scale, many receivers of ration kits are flocking to kirana stores and wholesale dealers to sell them food grains for whatever money they can get. While some shops are buying such ration for paltry sums, some are turning them away in fear that it could spread Coronavirus during transit.

“Over last 10 days, several poor people have come to our shop to sell stuff. Five of them had about 10 kg rice each, four to five kilos of pulses, flour, salt packets and cooking oil, which they received at different places. Though it felt sad, we had to turn them away,” a trader in Begum Bazar told Deccan Chronicle requesting anonymity.

 

He said some begged for any amount of money in exchange for the items. “We do not know who is carrying the virus. They have been moving from place to place with food grain packets. We did not want to take a chance,” he said.

Another trader also admitted that many poor people have been visiting his store trying to sell small quantities of food grains and other items. “We see vagabonds and needy carrying food grain kits, trying to sell them across Begum Bazar, Siddiamber Bazar, Goshamahal, etc. A lot of smaller shops to whom we supply food grains say they are buying from them at cheap rates,” he said.

When DC checked with shop owners across Begumpet, Punjagutta and areas in Banjara Hills, many confirmed that people with food grains have been trying to sell such stocks.

“Some shops purchased with a desire to help the poor. Others shooed them away, fearing virus. I spoke to some of them who are labourers, who said they want money,” one shop owner who identified by first name alone, Narsingh, said.

“While food is essential, poor people also need money to survive. Therefore, most of them are collecting stuff and when they have stored a few kilos, they are bringing it to us,” traders informed, adding that even money should be distributed besides food.

Police officials, who are witness to large-scale food distribution every day, said that though there are hundreds of people distributing food, many do not realize that poor people have no means of cooking.

“Many homeless people do not have any facility to cook. What will they do with grains? Therefore, they are selling it off and at least getting some money,” officials said, adding, “while selling food grains to shops could be risky, poor have no other option.”

“People also need some money to keep lives going. Merely distributing food is not helping,” a senior police official said.

...
Tags: covid-19 telangana, covid-19 lockdown, ration distribution
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Representative image (ANI)

Kanpur reports 31 new Covid-19 cases

Fire fighters spray disinfectants in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

Complete shutdown for Chennai and four other cities in Tamil Nadu

IIT Delhi develops Covid-19 test kit (ANI)

IIT-Delhi develops COVID-19 test kit, gets ICMR's approval

A biologist prepares a sample collected for COVID-19 testing. (AFP)

Infant contracts coronavirus from nurse in Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Interministerial teams to monitor covid situation in Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel escort a central representative team to MR Bangur Hospital, where COVID-19 patients are treated, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Kolkata. PTI photo

Early lockdown helped prevent US or Europe-like situation in India: Experts

A policeman guards as vegetable vendors wait near barricades outside the sealed area of Bhawanipore, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Kolkata. PTI photo

13 madrassa students test corona+ in Kanpur

: Police seal the Shaukat Ali Park area after detection of two COVID-19 positive cases in the locality, in Kanpur. PTI Photo

In Kota, Bihari students watch everyone else go home

For nearly a week, states other than Bihar have been arranging buses, such as this one by Uttar Pradesh, to take students from tutorial town Kota in Rajasthan to their home towns. (PTI)

Coronavirus taught us to be self-reliant: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with 'Sarpanches' from across the country via video conferencing, amid ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham