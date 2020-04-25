Amid rising death toll, FDA warns of the side effects of Hydroxychloroquine

New Delhi: Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday.
11:40 a.m.
UGC panels recommend academic session in varsities from September and online exams wherever possible.
11:36 a.m.
American Senator urges Trump to reverse order on Green Card and speed up H-1B for healthcare workers.
11:21 a.m.
China approves third COVID-19 vaccine for clinical trials.
11:20 a.m.
Facebook live sessions by experts and celebrities started to keep Churu residents motivated during lockdown.
11:14 a.m.
Australian Government looking at travel exemptions for Indian cricket team's Test tour, reports say.
10:50 a.m.
Rajasthan records 25 new coronavirus cases as infection tally rises to 2,059.
10:47 a.m.
Trump says he was "sarcastic" when talking about injecting disinfectants to treat COVID-19 patients.
10:19 a.m.
Indore's death toll rises to 57 as the number of cases in the city jump to 1,085.
10:09 a.m.
Seven more people test positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands as total number of cases rise to 29.
10:05 a.m.
Two Chinese pharma companies, which supplied 5.5 lakh rapid testing kits for COVID-19 to India, said they are ready to cooperate with Indian agencies looking into allegations of poor accuracy of their products.
9:44 a.m.
Community kitchens in Udhampur prepare over 7,000 food packets daily for stranded migrant workers.
9:33 a.m.
FDA warns against side effects of hydroxychloroquine.
9:28 a.m.
Indians and ethnic minority medics in UK at high risk from COVID-19, survey says.
9:22 a.m.
COVID-19 death toll rises to 775 as the number of cases climb to 24,506, Health Ministry says.
9:04 a.m.
Eight new COVID-19 cases recorded in Amravati city, Maharashtra.
8:52 a.m.
Seventy two COVID-19 therapeutics trials underway and 211 in planning stages, FDA says....