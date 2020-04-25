32nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

24,613

166

Recovered

5,525

29

Deaths

783

3

Maharashtra6817957301 Gujarat2815265127 Delhi251485753 Rajasthan206149333 Madhya Pradesh184621092 Tamil Nadu175586622 Uttar Pradesh162122625 Andhra Pradesh101617131 Telangana98329125 West Bengal57110318 Karnataka48915318 Jammu and Kashmir4541095 Kerala4503313 Punjab2987017 Haryana2801863 Bihar223442 Odisha94331 Jharkhand5983 Uttarakhand48250 Himachal Pradesh40182 Chhatisgarh37320 Assam36191 Chandigarh27150 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry740 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation, Current Affairs

Amid rising death toll, FDA warns of the side effects of Hydroxychloroquine

PTI
Published Apr 25, 2020, 12:35 pm IST
Updated Apr 25, 2020, 12:35 pm IST
COVID-19 death toll in India rises to 775 as the number of cases climb to 24,506, Health Ministry says
Medical staff accompany a woman (R, bottom), who was healed from the coronavirus (COVID-19) after having spend more than a month in a coma, upon her discharge from the hospital in the city of Ariana near the capital Tunis. AFP Photo
 Medical staff accompany a woman (R, bottom), who was healed from the coronavirus (COVID-19) after having spend more than a month in a coma, upon her discharge from the hospital in the city of Ariana near the capital Tunis. AFP Photo

New Delhi: Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday.

11:40 a.m.

 

UGC panels recommend academic session in varsities from September and online exams wherever possible.

11:36 a.m.

American Senator urges Trump to reverse order on Green Card and speed up H-1B for healthcare workers.

11:21 a.m.

China approves third COVID-19 vaccine for clinical trials.

11:20 a.m.

Facebook live sessions by experts and celebrities started to keep Churu residents motivated during lockdown.

11:14 a.m.

Australian Government looking at travel exemptions for Indian cricket team's Test tour, reports say.

10:50 a.m.

Rajasthan records 25 new coronavirus cases as infection tally rises to 2,059.

10:47 a.m.

Trump says he was "sarcastic" when talking about injecting disinfectants to treat COVID-19 patients.

10:19 a.m.

Indore's death toll rises to 57 as the number of cases in the city jump to 1,085.

10:09 a.m.

Seven more people test positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands as total number of cases rise to 29.

10:05 a.m.

Two Chinese pharma companies, which supplied 5.5 lakh rapid testing kits for COVID-19 to India, said they are ready to cooperate with Indian agencies looking into allegations of poor accuracy of their products.

9:44 a.m.

Community kitchens in Udhampur prepare over 7,000 food packets daily for stranded migrant workers.

9:33 a.m.

FDA warns against side effects of hydroxychloroquine.

9:28 a.m.

Indians and ethnic minority medics in UK at high risk from COVID-19, survey says.

9:22 a.m.

COVID-19 death toll rises to 775 as the number of cases climb to 24,506, Health Ministry says.

9:04 a.m.

Eight new COVID-19 cases recorded in Amravati city, Maharashtra.

8:52 a.m.

Seventy two COVID-19 therapeutics trials underway and 211 in planning stages, FDA says.

...
