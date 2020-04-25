32nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

24,613

166

Recovered

5,525

29

Deaths

783

3

Maharashtra6817957301 Gujarat2815265127 Delhi251485753 Rajasthan206149333 Madhya Pradesh184621092 Tamil Nadu175586622 Uttar Pradesh162122625 Andhra Pradesh101617131 Telangana98329125 West Bengal57110318 Karnataka48915318 Jammu and Kashmir4541095 Kerala4503313 Punjab2987017 Haryana2801863 Bihar223442 Odisha94331 Jharkhand5983 Uttarakhand48250 Himachal Pradesh40182 Chhatisgarh37320 Assam36191 Chandigarh27150 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry740 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 25 Apr 2020 44 families infect 2 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

44 families infect 260 in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 25, 2020, 11:52 am IST
Updated Apr 25, 2020, 11:55 am IST
Health minister Etala Rajender said that the hotspots were in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area Suryapet, Vikarabad, Gadwal
113 families have contributed 43 per cent of the overall disease load in Telangana
 113 families have contributed 43 per cent of the overall disease load in Telangana

Thirteen persons have tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, taking the total number of patients suffering with coronavirus infection in Telangana to 983.

There are currently 663 active cases, and 29 patients were discharged during the day.

 

The state had 96 positive cases on March 31 and six deaths. It crossed the 250 mark on April 4, 500 cases on April 11 and the 750-mark on April 17, when the toll stood at 18.

Health minister Etala Rajender said that the hotspots were in the Greater Hyderabad  Municipal Corporation area, Suryapet, Vikarabad and Gadwal.

An  analysis by the state government has found that 44 families had 260 infected people in the GHMC zone, 25 families had 83 infected people in Suryapet, 14 families had 38 infected people in Vikarabad and 30 families had caused 45 cases in Gadwal.

In all, 113 families have contributed 43 per cent of the overall disease load in the state.

The minister, however, said officials have ensured that the infection was confined only to these families.

The containment zones will be under the surveillance of the health officials who are going to check for more infected cases. A panel was also set up to look into the deaths in TS.

It has been found that 15 people, who suffered from co-morbid conditions, were also counted as part of 25 coronavirus deaths.

Referring to some photos of unhygienic toilets and washbasins at Gandhi Hospital being circulated in the social media, the minister said some ‘psychos’ were putting these pictures on social media and said hygiene is being maintained at the hospital.

The state government, which sought permission from the Central government to treat coronavirus patients using the plasma therapy, said they have got verbal permission to begin the therapy.

The minister said Union health minister Harsh Vardhan appreciated the government for developing the Gachibowli hospital within a short span of time.

Mr Rajendar asked all hospitals to look into respiratory problems which are not caused by coronavirus infections and treat them accordingly.

...
Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), telangana coronavirus, ghmc, gandhi hospital in hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


