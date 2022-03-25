Wings India 2022 off to a flying start in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The first day of Wings India, Asia’s largest civil aviation event, witnessed overwhelming activity on Thursday with the participation of over 125 international and domestic exhibitors and delegations from 15 nations and various Indian states and union territories.

It has exhibits from the governments of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, besides CSIR – National Aerospace Laboratories, Airbus, Embraer, GMR Infrastructure, Pawan Hans, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce and Turbo Aviation.

Marking the occasion, CSIR-NAL and Scientech Technologies signed an agreement for technology transfer on multi-copter drones for societal applications like medicine delivery, agriculture, earth surveillance using Octacopters, Hexacopters, and Quadcopters. NAL conducted a demo flight of NAL-Hansa NG, its two-seater flying trainer aircraft, and a drone formation show of its NAL-Octocopter. Various officials of the ministry of civil aviation, policy makers, global experts, corporate leaders and other stakeholders took part in panel discussions and round tables on the sidelines of the event. At the panel discussion on ‘The Outlook: Aviation Financing and Leasing’, Dipesh Shah, executive director, IFSCA, said that they can match the aircraft leasing sector of Ireland.