Nation Current Affairs 25 Mar 2022 Vizag underground po ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Vizag underground power cable network to be ready by monsoon season

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 25, 2022, 12:08 am IST
Updated Mar 25, 2022, 12:08 am IST
The project is estimated to cost Rs 720 cr. The World Bank is providing 70% of the funds and the remaining 30% by the state govt
The underground electricity cable network being developed by APEPDCL with World Bank funds would be ready before the onset of the southwest monsoon. (Representational Photo:DC)
 The underground electricity cable network being developed by APEPDCL with World Bank funds would be ready before the onset of the southwest monsoon. (Representational Photo:DC)

Visakhapatnam: The underground electricity cable network being developed by APEPDCL with World Bank funds would be ready before the onset of the southwest monsoon.

The project was proposed soon after the super cyclone, Hudhud, devastated Visakhapatnam, plunging the city in darkness for over a week. The project is estimated to cost Rs 720 crore. The World Bank is providing 70 per cent of the funds and the remaining 30 per cent by the state government.

 

Agreements and contracts on the works were signed in 2016 and the project works were to be completed in 18 months. However, there were many hindrances including the Covid-19, which all delayed the implementation.

“The project has been completed by 80 per cent and the remaining works would be done before the start of the rainy season this year,’’ said APEPDCL chief engineer Chiranjeevi.

Talking to DC on Thursday, the CE said the project was divided into four parts. One was taken up by L&T, two by Vijay Electricals and another by Jackson Electricals. L&T has completed its work as per schedule but the other two contractors were in slow mode, he said.

 

Once the project is complete, transmission and distribution losses could be cut by half per cent, EPDCL director Ramesh Prasad said. The present transmission losses are six per cent, the lowest in the country.

Quality and uninterrupted power supply would be maintained during future rains and natural disasters. Many areas between the beach and the National Highway-16, which include MVP Colony, Pandurangapuram and Sagarnagar, had uninterrupted power during the recent cyclones.

The other advantages are that the city can be turned greener by growing more trees. There would be no need for pruning or cutting trees as was being done all these years, affecting the greenery, he said, adding, “This is one of the major underground cable projects in the country that AP can boast of.’’

 

...
Tags: apepdcl, cyclone hudhud, world bank funds, underground electricity cable
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

News

Eight TD MLCs suspended from Council for unruly behaviour

Social organisations, which work closely with the labour community, alleged that for the government business takes preference over rights and security of the people. (Representational Image/ AFP)

Activists root for labourers’ rights

Fire accident in Scrap godown at Bhoiguda in Secunderabad. (DC)

Bhoiguda fire: 11 bodies of victims flown to Bihar

Misbah Fathima, studying at Brahmarshi High School in Gangavaram, committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her house about three days ago. (Representational Photo)

Palamaner school principal suspended after Class X girl’s suicide



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India abstains from voting on draft resolution tabled by Russia at UNSC

Members of the UN Security Council vote to abstain from a resolution proposed by the Russian Federation and therefore preventing its passage during a meeting of the UN Security Council, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at United Nations headquarters. (AP)

Centre can't buy all paddy stock, clarifies Goyal

Union minister for food and public distribution Piyush Goyal (PTI)

Have one nation one procurement policy: Telangana minister

Eshwar said if BJP government at the centre remains stubborn on not purchasing paddy from Telangana farmers, TRS government led by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will announce its action plan and take up massive agitations in days to come. (PTI Image)

All COVID restrictions to end on March 31, wearing of face mask to continue

The general public now has much higher level of awareness on the COVID-appropriate behavior, said Ajay Bhalla. (Representational image: PTI)

NCP, Congress criticise Centre for fuel price hike

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole accused the Centre of inflicting atrocities on people as soon as the elections got over. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->