Petrol, diesel prices hiked, third increase in four days

ANI
Published Mar 25, 2022, 10:35 am IST
Updated Mar 25, 2022, 10:35 am IST
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise per litre each on Tuesday and Wednesday
The petrol and diesel in Delhi will cost Rs 97.81 per litre and Rs 89.07 per litre respectively today. (PTI)
New Delhi: The prices of petrol and diesel on Friday were once again hiked across the country after a gap of a day.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise per litre in the national capital. The petrol and diesel in Delhi will cost Rs 97.81 per litre and Rs 89.07 per litre respectively today.

 

In Mumbai, the petrol price is increased by 84 paise, sold at Rs 112.51 per litre and after 85 paise hike, the price of diesel is Rs 96.70 per litre.

Chennai saw a jump in petrol and diesel prices by 76 paise per litre each. Petrol will cost Rs 103.67 per litre and diesel at Rs 93.71 per litre in Chennai.

Petrol is priced at Rs 106.34 per litre after an increase of 84 paise in Kolkata and diesel is sold at Rs 91.42 a litre, after an increase of 80 paise.

This is the third increase in four days after a pause of over four months. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise per litre each on Tuesday and Wednesday.

 

Earlier on Thursday, the oil companies raised the prices of petrol and diesel, the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) increased the rate of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 1 per kilogram.

The price of one kg CNG has reached Rs 59.01 per kg in Delhi.

The IGL has also increased the price of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 1 per standard cubic meter (SCM) effective from Thursday.

...
