Nation Current Affairs 25 Mar 2022 India, China foreign ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India, China foreign ministers hold talks

PTI
Published Mar 25, 2022, 12:56 pm IST
Updated Mar 25, 2022, 12:56 pm IST
The Chinese foreign minister arrived in Delhi on Thursday evening
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi (Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)
 External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi (Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held wide-ranging talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Ahead of the talks, Jaishankar tweeted, "Greeted Chinese FM Wang Yi at Hyderabad House. Our discussions commence shortly."

 

It was the first public comment by India on Wang's visit.

The Chinese foreign minister arrived in Delhi on Thursday evening in the highest-level visit between the two countries after the ties came under severe strain following the military standoff in eastern Ladakh that began nearly two years ago. 

...
Tags: chinese foreign minister wang yi, wang yi india visit
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Chinese foreign minister lands for tense India tour
India blasts Wang on OIC Jammu Kashmir remark, visit unclear
China foreign minister's visit may end LAC logjam

Latest From Nation

Calcutta High Court (ANI)

Calcutta High Court orders CBI probe into Birbhum killings

Admitted on September 22, 2016 at the Apollo Hospitals here, the former Chief Minister passed away following treatment for 75 days. (PTI)

Curtains soon for Jayalalithaa death panel, Sasikala's version a propeller

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Covid-19 preventive vaccine to a student in the age group of 12 to 14 years, at a vaccination centre, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (PTI/Manvender Vashist)

India reports 1,685 new COVID-19 cases, 83 fatalities

The petrol and diesel in Delhi will cost Rs 97.81 per litre and Rs 89.07 per litre respectively today. (PTI)

Petrol, diesel prices hiked, third increase in four days



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Calcutta High Court orders CBI probe into Birbhum killings

Calcutta High Court (ANI)

Chinese foreign minister lands for tense India tour

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi speaks at the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation, at the Parliament House in Islamabad, Pakistan (AFP)

Petrol, diesel prices hiked, third increase in four days

The petrol and diesel in Delhi will cost Rs 97.81 per litre and Rs 89.07 per litre respectively today. (PTI)

India abstains from voting on draft resolution tabled by Russia at UNSC

Members of the UN Security Council vote to abstain from a resolution proposed by the Russian Federation and therefore preventing its passage during a meeting of the UN Security Council, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at United Nations headquarters. (AP)

Centre can't buy all paddy stock, clarifies Goyal

Union minister for food and public distribution Piyush Goyal (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->