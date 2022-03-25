Nation Current Affairs 25 Mar 2022 Calcutta High Court ...
Calcutta High Court orders CBI probe into Birbhum killings

PTI
Published Mar 25, 2022, 12:14 pm IST
Updated Mar 25, 2022, 12:14 pm IST
The court directed an SIT formed by the West Bengal government to hand over case papers and accused persons arrested by it to the CBI
Calcutta High Court (ANI)
 Calcutta High Court (ANI)

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered a CBI investigation into Birbhum violence that claimed eight lives earlier this week.

The court directed an SIT formed by the West Bengal government to hand over case papers and accused persons arrested by it to the central probe agency.

 

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a progress report by April 7, the next date of hearing of the matter.

The bench said that the CBI probe was being ordered in the interest of justice.

Eight people, including two children, were charred to death in Bogtui village of Bengal's Birbhum district in the suspected fallout of a TMC panachayat official's murder.

The bench had suo motu taken up the case of the gruesome incident.

 

A set of PILs seeking CBI or NIA probe into the incident were also taken up for hearing by the court along with the suo motu petition. 

Tags: calcutta high court, birbhum massacre
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


