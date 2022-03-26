CM Jagan: People’s Budget meets poll promises

Vijayawada: Terming the Andhra Pradesh Budget 2022-23 as a People's Budget, Chief Minister Jagan Reddy said on Friday that his government’s performance in the past three years was reflected in the positive mandate the YSRC got in local bodies polls. “We did transparent governance,” he said.

Speaking in the state assembly, the Chief Minister said a budget of Rs 2.56 lakh crore has been introduced for the year 2022-23. In tune with the promises in the YSRC election manifesto, the budget for the coming fiscal fulfills the aspirations of the people in both welfare and development, he said.

Jagan said his government has fulfilled 95 per cent of the poll promises in three years, despite a fall in revenue due to Covid19. “This government stood by the people at all times.”

He noted that the government released the welfare calendar and is following the same. “This is in essence a welfare calendar for the poor and a ‘worries calendar’ for the Leader of Opposition Chandrababu Naidu,” the CM said.

Jagan Reddy predicted that this will prove to be a ‘Farewell Calendar’ to Naidu. “Our government is implementing the welfare calendar in a transparent manner by Direct Beneficiary Transfer (DBT), putting money directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, without giving scope for exploitation by intermediaries.”

The chief minister said those who had voted for the TD in the past were now backing the YSRC government as they have witnessed a corruption-free welfare governance. Hence, they gave us a huge mandate in the local body polls.

Going into the budget details, the CM said Rs 55,000 crore was credited to welfare scheme beneficiaries through DBT and another Rs 17305 crore spent on Non-DBT schemes.

The chief minister released the welfare calendar for the 2022-2023 fiscal, stressing that the government is implementing various schemes and programmes for the welfare and development of all sections of the society.

April 2022

First phase of Jagananna Vasathi Deevena, YSR Zero Interest loans to Women

May -2022

First phase of Vidya Deevena, YSR Free Crop Insurance, Matsyakara Bharosa

June 2022

Jagananna Amma Vodi

July 2022

Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, YSR Vahana Mitra, Kapu Nestam, Jagananna Thodu, Pending releases to the left over beneficiaries.

August 2022

Second phase Vidya Deevena, Industrial Incentives to MSME, YSR Nethanna Nestham.

September 2022

YSR Cheyuta

October 2022

Second Phase of YSR Rytu Bharosa, second phase of Vasathi Deevena

November 2022

Third phase of Vidya Deevena and YSR Zero Interest Loans for farmers

December 2022

EBC Nestham, YSR Law Nestham and Pending releases to the left-over beneficiaries.

January 2023

Third Phase of YSR Rythu Bharosa, YSR Aasara, Increase of YSR Pension amount.

February 2023

Fourth phase of Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Jagananna Chedhodu

March 2023

Third phase of Vasathi Deevena.