Bhoiguda fire: 11 bodies of victims flown to Bihar

Hyderabad: Bodies of the 11 men who died in the Bhoiguda fire were shifted to Patna from Gandhi Hospital on two flights here on Thursday. While six of them were flown in a morning flight to Patna and handed over to their relatives, bodies of the remaining five were flown later in another flight in the afternoon, police said.

A CCS inspector and a constable, apart from revenue officials, accompanied the bodies.

“They went along to ensure appropriate documentation. We had earlier informed local officials and the collector in Patna to facilitate the handing over process,” said ACP of Chikkadpally, Sridhar.

Police officials also added that the fire officials are working on confirming the cause of the fire. “There was a lot of poor wiring in the place, which indicates a short-circuit. Fire officials ruled out a cylinder blast and a further probe is underway,” said police.

The 11 workers, aged between 22 and 35 years, who were sleeping in a room constructed above the godown at Bhoiguda were killed in Wednesday’s blaze. The godown was without any fire safety measures and the only way to access their floor was a spiral staircase.

Reacting to the incident, former prisons DG, V.K. Singh said that the death of migrant laborers from Bihar is a serious issue. The Union and state governments pay their ritual condolences and announce a meagre ex-gratia and forget the tragedy.

“Those who have no lobby, no voice and no organised trade unions are left to their fate. By arresting the owner of the workshop and bulldozing it is another established way of diverting the anger and attention of the people. What were GHMC and labour department officials doing if the owner was violating rules? He will be punished for violating rules but what about punishment to government agencies, who do not discharge their duties”, he said.

He demanded the government to create a department for migrant labourers, beggars and transgenders, hostels for them, besides Arogyasri card, and insurance against loss of life and organs.