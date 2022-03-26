Nation Current Affairs 25 Mar 2022 YSRC uses 60 hours i ...
Nation, Current Affairs

YSRC uses 60 hours in AP Assembly, Telugu Desam 1 hour

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 26, 2022, 2:27 am IST
Updated Mar 26, 2022, 8:51 am IST
The assembly worked for 61 hours and 53 minutes, wherein one report was given and five short discussions were held
Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Assembly was adjourned sine die on Friday by Speaker Tammineni Seetaram after passing the Appropriation Bill 2022 and the  Appropriation (No 2) Bill 2022 by voice vote here.

Similarly, the Legislative Council also adjourned sine die with the announcement from council chairman Moshen Raju.

 

The assembly sat for 12 days from March 8 to 25 and 11 passed bills. Some 96 questions were answered orally. Some 30 star questions and three un-starred questions were answered.

The assembly worked for 61 hours and 53 minutes, wherein one report was given and five short discussions were held, besides 103 speeches by members.

The YSRC has 150 members, Telugu Desam 23, Jana Sena one while one position is vacant. The YSRC utilised 60 hours and 7 minutes, TD one hour and 20 nine minutes and Jana Sena 17 minutes of the total time.

The YSRC legislature party leader used five hours and 37 minutes, Jana Sena leader 17 minutes while TD legislature party leader Chandrababu Naidu remained absent all through the budget session.

 

Tags: andhra pradesh assembly
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


