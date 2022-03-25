Nation Current Affairs 25 Mar 2022 Allow students to ta ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Allow students to take exams wearing hijab of colour of uniform: Congress urges govt

ANI
Published Mar 25, 2022, 10:20 am IST
Updated Mar 25, 2022, 10:20 am IST
The Karnataka government has refused to budge on the hijab ban even for the sake of students due to take their board exams
Deputy Leader of Congress in Karnataka Assembly UT Khader (ANI file image)
Bengaluru: Deputy Leader of Congress in Karnataka Assembly UT Khader urged the state government to consider allowing students to take exams wearing hijabs of the same colour as their uniform.

On the contrary, the Karnataka government has refused to budge on the hijab ban even for the sake of students due to take their board exams.

 

While addressing the assembly during the ongoing legislative session, UT Khader requested Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayana and primary Education Minister B Nagesh to consider the request and allow students to write the exam stating that the exams are very important for the future of those girls.

Meanwhile, Congress Legislative party leader Siddaramaiah also demanded the state government allow girls to write exams. But minister for Primary Education B Nagesh replied said "we have to follow high court order".
BJP MLAs raised questions over the Hijab issue and said they (students) must follow and respect the High Court's verdict.

 

Earlier today, the Supreme Court said that exams have nothing to do with Hijab while hearing the mentioning of a plea seeking urgent hearing on a petition challenging the ban on sporting Hijab in educational institutes.

A bench of Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit, and Justice JM Khazi on Tuesday held that the prescription of uniform is a reasonable restriction that students could not object to and dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on Hijab in educational institutions, saying they are without merit.

 

The Hijab row had erupted in January this year when the Government PU College in Udupi allegedly barred six girls wearing the Hijab from entering. Following this, the girls sat in protest outside college over being denied entry.

After this, boys of several colleges in Udupi started attending classes wearing saffron scarves. This protest spread to other parts of the state as well leading to protests and agitations in several places in Karnataka.

As a result, the Karnataka government said that all students must adhere to the uniform and banned both Hijab and saffron scarves till an expert committee decided on the issue.

 

On February 5, the pre-University education board released a circular stating that the students could only wear the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious attire would be allowed in colleges.

The order stated that in case a uniform is not prescribed by management committees, then students should wear dresses that go well with the idea of equality and unity, and do not disturb the social order.

A batch of petitions was filed against the government's rule in the Karnataka High Court by some girls seeking permission to wear the Hijab in educational institutions.

 

Tags: karnataka hijab controversy, hijab row
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


