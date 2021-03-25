Nation Current Affairs 25 Mar 2021 Three soldiers dead, ...
Three soldiers dead, 5 injured as their vehicle overturns, catches fire in Rajasthan

PTI
Published Mar 25, 2021, 10:50 am IST
Updated Mar 25, 2021, 10:50 am IST
The accident occurred in Rajiyasar area in the early hours of Thursday
The injured are being treated at a hospital, the SHO said.(Representational image)
Jaipur: Three soldiers were killed and another five injured on Thursday when the Army vehicle they were travelling in overturned and caught fire in Rajasthan's Ganganagar district, police said.

The accident occurred in Rajiyasar area in the early hours of Thursday, they said.

 

"The Gypsy overturned and caught fire. Five injured soldiers managed to come out of the vehicle but three were trapped inside it and died," Station House Officer (SHO) Vikram Tiwari said.

The injured are being treated at a hospital, the SHO said.

Tags: major road accident, three soldiers killed, rajiyasar area
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur


