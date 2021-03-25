Nation Current Affairs 25 Mar 2021 Parliament clears Bi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Parliament clears Bill on Delhi L-G despite huge Opposition furore

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 25, 2021, 8:15 am IST
Updated Mar 25, 2021, 9:09 am IST
Opposing the bill, Congress’ Rajya Sabha leader Mallikarjun Kharge said the bill must be sent to a select committee
The Opposition MPs claimed that if the amendments were passed, the mandate of the people will become meaningless. (ANI file photo)
 The Opposition MPs claimed that if the amendments were passed, the mandate of the people will become meaningless. (ANI file photo)

New Delhi: Parliament on Wednesday approved the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2021 after the Rajya Sabha passed it by a voice vote. The Lok Sabha had passed the bill on Tuesday.

Rebutting the allegations by members of the Opposition parties, point by point, minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy asserted the bill does not infringe on the powers vested in the government of the NCT by the Constitution or any article of the Constitution but to clear ambiguities and bring clarity to the powers of the lieutenant-governor and the NCT government as vested by the Constitution, and the bill was to clear the ambiguities in the bill brought by the Congress government in 1991. Mr Reddy also cited some Supreme Court rulings regarding the powers of the lieutenant-governor to counter the allegations by the Opposition parties’ MPs. Mr Reddy also hit back at the Opposition, in particular the Congress, over the “murder of democracy” slogans, reminding them of the Emergency era, and said the BJP-led NDA government had never used Article 356 to oust a state government like the previous Congress-led Central governments had done on various occasions. 

 

The bill seeks to enhance and give clarity to the powers of the L-G, which the minister said do not contradict the powers and responsibilities of the L-G as vested by the Constitution.

“I would like to tell the people of Delhi and the whole country that we have full belief in the Constitution. We did not bring this bill to create problems for the Delhi government… I request every member to support the bill unequivocally,” said Mr Reddy ahead of voting on consideration of the motion to pass the bill, as demanded by the Opposition, before the bill was passed by a voice vote. Some other Opposition parties, including the Congress, also staged a walkout.
Earlier, the Upper House saw an uproar and sloganeering as it took up the bill, which was opposed by some non-NDA parties like the BJD and the YSRCP, who on various occasions had supported the BJP-led NDA government. The BJD and YSRCP staged a walkout from the House. The Trinamul Congress, DMK and CPI(M) registered their opposition to the bill and demanded that it should be sent to a select committee.

 

As the government moved the bill for consideration and passing, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, whose party is running the Delhi government, said while participating in the debate: “I seek justice for the two crore people of Delhi, for 130 crore Indians, to seek justice from all members to save the Constitution. I tell all members… we will be here only if the Constitution is there.” 

Opposing the bill, Congress’ Rajya Sabha leader Mallikarjun Kharge said the bill must be sent to a select committee. Mr Reddy assured the House the bill seeks to ensure proper functioning of the Delhi government. “We are making amendments to the law brought in by the Congress… These are not new,” the minister said.

 

The Opposition MPs claimed that if the amendments were passed, the mandate of the people will become meaningless. Congress’ Abhishek “Manu” Singhvi said that the amendments in the bill were not about the AAP or the Congress, but actually hit out at the root of federalism.

While staging a walkout, BJD MP Prasanna Acharya said: “The NCT Bill undermines the power of the elected government. It is not going to help cooperative federalism in the country. Hence, we have decided not to be a party in the passing of this bill. We have decided to respectfully walk out of the House.”

 

...
Tags: government of the national capital territory of delhi (amendment) bill 2021, rajya sabha voice vote, g kishan reddy, powers of the lieutenant-governor, delhi government, aam aadmi party, indian constitution, aap mp sanjay singh, congress mp mallikarjun kharge, bjd mp prasanna acharya
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The former technocrat, who has vowed to make Palakakad city the best in the country in five years, talks more development and less politics during the campaign meetings. (PTI)

Kerala polls: BJP hopes to chug into Palakkad with E Sreedharan's candidature

The injured are being treated at a hospital, the SHO said.(Representational image)

Three soldiers dead, 5 injured as their vehicle overturns, catches fire in Rajasthan

Many parts of the lake have been eaten away by encroachments. (Representational image/DC)

24 'dead' lakes in Hyderabad as water quality worsens

The demand for use of military ranks by Short Service Commission (SSC) officers after release from service has been pending since 1983. (Representational image/PTI)

Retd SSC officers can use military ranks



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chief Justice recommends Ramana as his successor

Justice Ramana will be the second Telugu speaking Chief Justice of India. (Photo: PTI)

SC asks Param Bir Singh to move HC on CBI probe in allegations against Deshmukh

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. (PTI)

Reshuffle among Mumbai police, 86 cops transferred

In all, 65 officials from the Mumbai Crime Branch alone were shunted out, some of them to the traffic department. (Representational image: PTI file photo)

Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat faces Opposition ire

Soon after President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, which will now be known as 'Narendra Modi stadium', social media was flooded with remarks, including by some leaders of the Congress and other opposition parties who alleged that the renaming exercise amounted to an

India records highest single-day spike with 47,262 fresh COVID-19 cases

Health workers prepare to takes swab samples to test for COVID-19 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, on March 23, 2021. (AP/Rajanish Kakade)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham