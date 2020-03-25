Nation Current Affairs 25 Mar 2020 Tamil Nadu reports f ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu reports first corona death: Patient, w/o travel history, dies in Madurai

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 25, 2020, 9:44 am IST
Updated Mar 25, 2020, 9:44 am IST
However, he did have contact with two corona+ Thai nationals
 Health workers subject a truck driver to thermal screening at the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh interstate border on the outskirts of Chennai on March 24, 2020. (AFP)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu reported its first Covid-19 death at the Rajaji Government Hospital in Madurai this morning. The 54-year-old man from Madurai had no history of travel to any coronavirus-affected state or country.

However, he did have contact with two Thai nationals who had tested positive for Covid-19 and are undergoing treatment in isolation in Erode.

 

"Despite our best efforts, the #COVID-19 +ve Pt at MDU, #RajajiHospital, passed away few minutes back. He had medical history of prolonged illness with steroid-dependent COPD, uncontrolled Diabetes with Hypertension,” Tamil Nadu health minister C. Vijayabaskar tweeted.

The patient tested positive for the coronavirus on March 23. Yesterday the minister had disclosed that the patient had not responded well to treatment due to his medical condition. “He has a medical history of prolonged illness with steroid dependent COPD, uncontrolled diabetes with hypertension,” he said.

As of Wednesday morning, the total number of Covid-19 infected patients in Tamil Nadu was 18, including one patient who has recovered.

The latest patients include a 65-year-old man who returned from New Zealand and is currently in isolation at a private hospital, a 55-year-old woman from Saidapet who is currently in quarantine Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, and a 25-year-old who returned from London and is undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

...
Tags: tamil nadu, coronavirus, casualty, madurai
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Madurai


