Nation Current Affairs 25 Mar 2020 First two corona+ pa ...
Nation, Current Affairs

First two corona+ patients in Maharashtra go home recovered

DECCAN CHRONICLE | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published Mar 25, 2020, 11:12 pm IST
Updated Mar 25, 2020, 11:12 pm IST
However, 15 new cases take the count to 122, highest in India
Customers stand within well-marked areas to maintain social distance as they wait outside a grocery on day one of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai on March 25, 2020. (PTI)
 Customers stand within well-marked areas to maintain social distance as they wait outside a grocery on day one of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai on March 25, 2020. (PTI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra reported 15 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, taking the number in the state to 122, the highest in the country.

Of these new cases, 11 persons had come in contact with COVID-19 patients who had returned from abroad, while four had overseas travel history themselves, a health department official said.

 

Seven of these patients are from Mumbai, five from Islampur in Sangli district in central and western Maharashtra, one each from Kalyan-Dombivali, Navi Mumbai and Panvel.

The Navi Mumbai resident had come in contact with a Philippine national who died earlier this week. The Philippines national had recovered from Covid-19 infection but died because of other ailments, the government had said.

A couple from Pune, who were among first to test positive for the infection, were discharged from hospital on Wednesday as they had completely recovered, authorities said.

Confirming the fresh cases earlier in the day, public health minister Rajesh Tope tweeted, “In Sangli, five people from one family are identified as positive due to contacts and four people from Mumbai are identified as positive due to travel history or contacts. (sic)”

...
Tags: maharashtra, coronavirus, positive
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Representational Image. (PTI)

Huge migrant population worries Bihar in times of coronavirus

Representational Image. (AFP)

India accused of not releasing right numbers of death rate estimate

A preventive lockdown continued in Srinagar for the seventh straight day on Wednesday to arrest the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 in Jammu & Kashmir. (Photo: H U Naqash)

Panicky Kashmiris rush to hospitals after COVID-19 cases swell in J&K

Prime Minister Modi interacts with citizens of Varanasi amid nationwide lockdown, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, via video conferencing, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Differentiate between facts abd rumours: PM Modi to Varanasi people via VC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Huge migrant population worries Bihar in times of coronavirus

Representational Image. (PTI)

606 Coronavirus cases in India

Police personnel sanitize their hands to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, during the nation-wide lockdown, in Bikaner. PTI photo

India invites retired doctors to join fight against coronavirus

A health worker sprays disinfectants on a hospital bed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata. PTI

Ram Lalla idol moved to temporary structure to allow Ayodhya temple construction

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers to Ram Lalla idol at temporary new location near Manas Bhawan, in Ayodhya. PTI photo

G20 has major role to play in addressing Covid19 pandemic: Narendra Modi

File photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham