First two corona+ patients in Maharashtra go home recovered

Customers stand within well-marked areas to maintain social distance as they wait outside a grocery on day one of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai on March 25, 2020. (PTI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra reported 15 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, taking the number in the state to 122, the highest in the country.

Of these new cases, 11 persons had come in contact with COVID-19 patients who had returned from abroad, while four had overseas travel history themselves, a health department official said.

Seven of these patients are from Mumbai, five from Islampur in Sangli district in central and western Maharashtra, one each from Kalyan-Dombivali, Navi Mumbai and Panvel.

The Navi Mumbai resident had come in contact with a Philippine national who died earlier this week. The Philippines national had recovered from Covid-19 infection but died because of other ailments, the government had said.

A couple from Pune, who were among first to test positive for the infection, were discharged from hospital on Wednesday as they had completely recovered, authorities said.

Confirming the fresh cases earlier in the day, public health minister Rajesh Tope tweeted, “In Sangli, five people from one family are identified as positive due to contacts and four people from Mumbai are identified as positive due to travel history or contacts. (sic)”