China urges India not to ‘stigmatise’ it over coronavirus

In a strong statement apparently aimed at a recent barb by US President Donald Trump, Beijing on Tuesday said it was “not acceptable and detrimental to international cooperation to label the (corona) virus and stigmatise China”, while hoping India would oppose “such a narrow mindset”. Beijing claimed that in a conversation its foreign minister Wang Yi had with external affairs minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday, New Delhi had “agreed not to label the virus”. China said it was of the view that “the international community should send a strong signal of solidarity”. New Delhi’s only official reaction to the phone call till late on Tuesday evening was Mr Jaishankar’s tweet that he had discussed efforts to combat the virus with the Chinese foreign minister.

President Trump had recently termed the coronavirus as the “Chinese virus” since it had originated in the central Chinese industrial city of Wuhan.

In a series of tweets, Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong said:

During a phone call with EAM Dr. Jaishankar today, State Councilor and FM Wang Yi expressed sympathy and solidarity with India in fight against COVID-19. China is ready to share our experience, provide assistance within our capacity and open its channel for procurement to India. — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) March 24, 2020

“During a phone call with EAM Dr Jaishankar today, State Councilor and FM Wang Yi expressed sympathy and solidarity with India in fight against Covid-19, Wang Yi said it’s not acceptable and detrimental to international cooperation to label the virus and stigmatise China, hope India oppose such narrow mindset. Dr Jaishankar agreed not to label the virus and the international community should send strong signal of solidarity”.

The Chinese envoy added: “China is ready to share our experiences, provide assistance within our capacity and open its channel for procurement to India… Mr Wang Yi said we are confident that India can handle and win the battle against Covid-19.

China and India should support each other, and jointly safeguard global public health. Dr Jaishankar thanked China for its sympathy message and assistance of medical materials to India.”