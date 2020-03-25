Nation Current Affairs 25 Mar 2020 Cabinet hikes monthl ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cabinet hikes monthly quota of foodgrains to ensure regular supply during lockdown

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 25, 2020, 8:03 pm IST
Updated Mar 25, 2020, 8:03 pm IST
Government to supply 5 kg of foodgrains per month to over 80 crore people at a highly subsidised price under the National Food Security Act
Representational Image. (AFP)
 Representational Image. (AFP)

New Delhi: To ensure sufficient supply during the lockdown owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, the central government on Wednesday decided to increase the monthly quota of subsidised foodgrains by 2 kg to 7 kg per person through ration shops for 80 crore beneficiaries.

A decision in this regard was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) headed by prime minister Narendra Modi.

 

"The government has decided to provide 7 kg per person of foodgrains to 80 crore people under the Public Distribution System (PDS)," Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar told media persons after the Cabinet meeting.

"The cost of wheat is Rs 27/kg, which will be provided at a subsidised rate of Rs 2/kg, while the cost of rice is about Rs 32/kg but will be supplied at Rs 3/kg through ration shops," he said.

All states have been asked to take foodgrains from the Centre in advance for distribution through the PDS, he added.

Under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), the government is supplying 5 kg of foodgrains per month to over 80 crore people at a highly subsidised price.

The decision to allocate additional foodgrains through the PDS has been taken as state-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) is saddled with wheat and rice stock.

With some foodgrains stock kept in open space, the FCI is under pressure to clear stock before monsoon.

...
Tags: cabinet committee on economic affairs (ccea), pm narendra modi, union minister prakash javadekar, public distribution system(pds), food corporation of india, national food security act
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Over a third of humanity under lockdown over Covid19 pandemic
An Ugadi spent in lockdown

Latest From Nation

The lockdown in India has left the homeless to the mercies of starvation and coronavirus. (AP)

Vizag NGOs unable to feed beggars, homeless due to tough tactics by police

Police personnel sanitize their hands to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, during the nation-wide lockdown, in Bikaner. PTI photo

606 Coronavirus cases in India

Representational Image. (PTI)

Prices soar as panic buying continues

Representational Image. (PTI)

An Ugadi spent in lockdown



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

606 Coronavirus cases in India

Police personnel sanitize their hands to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, during the nation-wide lockdown, in Bikaner. PTI photo

4 test positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, total cases 116

Mumbai: Dabbawalas celebrate Gudhi Padwa while maintaining social distancing, during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai on Wednesday. PTI photo

Lockdown: Railways to refund full money, asks passengers not to cancel tickets

Representational imageRice being unloaded from trains on Wednesday at Bakalkot in Hubli Division . Photo courtesy: Indian Railways

Tamil Nadu reports first corona death: Patient, w/o travel history, dies in Madurai

Health workers subject a truck driver to thermal screening at the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh interstate border on the outskirts of Chennai on March 24, 2020. (AFP)

China urges India not to ‘stigmatise’ it over coronavirus

Representational image (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham