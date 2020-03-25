Nation Current Affairs 25 Mar 2020 AP residents to get ...
AP residents to get ration and cash relief at doorsteps

PTI
Published Mar 25, 2020, 10:31 pm IST
Updated Mar 25, 2020, 10:31 pm IST
Representational Image.
Machilipatnam: People in Andhra Pradesh will get free ration at their door steps on March 29 in view of the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, state Civil Supplies minister Kodali Srivenkateswara Rao said on Wednesday.

The ration card holders need not visit the public distribution system (PDS) shops for biometric verification as the process has been suspended in view of the current situation, he told reporters here.

 

April's quota of rice, as well as 1 kg of thoor dal would be distributed to ration card holders through village volunteers, he said.

Chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had on March 22 said free ration, including dal, would be supplied to the poor while a monetary assistance of Rs 1,000 per family also would be handed out in view of the lockdown.

The cash assistance will be distributed to all ration card holders on April 4 through the village volunteers, Rao said, appealing to the public to cooperate with the government in containing the spread of COVID-19, which has so far affected eight people in the state.

Tags: public distribution system(pds), chief minister y s jagan mohan reddy, kodali srivenkateswara rao, coronavirus, covid-19, ration rice
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Machilipatnam (Masulipatam)


